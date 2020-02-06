Originally, bed-in-a-box companies came along to simplify consumers’ lives. They offered free trials, mattresses with one firmness, and comparatively low prices. As more and more companies started popping up, things became more confusing. Some let you try their mattresses for 100 days, others for 120. You can find mattresses that only give you one firmness option, while others can be tailored to your size, shape, and individual sleeping habits.

To help you make sense of all this comfort confusion, we rounded up some of the biggest names in the mattress delivery game. Whether you want the lowest price, the longest trial period, or the most customized mattress, we can help you out.

Tuft & Needle

Often mentioned alongside Casper and Leesa, Tuft & Needle is a great single-firmness mattress option. The material is neither latex nor memory foam, according to the company, but its own proprietary foam. What really sets the mattress apart, however, is the price, which is among the very cheapest on our list.

Price for a queen size: $600

$600 Shipping and returns: Free

Free Options: None

None Trial period: 100 days

100 days Warranty: 10 years

Casper

Casper took a one-softness-fits-all approach to its mattresses when it launched in 2014. Now it also sells sheets, bedding, bed frames, glow lights, dog beds, pillows, and more. If you want to try Casper’s products out in person, they’ve teamed up with West Elm. Find a store or partner location here.

Price for a queen size: $600

$600 Shipping and returns: Free

Free Options: Wave, Casper, Essential

Wave, Casper, Essential Trial period: 100 days

100 days Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Brooklyn Bedding has been in business since 1995 and began shipping beds-in-a-box in 2009, making it one of the first players in the space. You can also buy pillows, sheets, and a platform from Brooklyn Bedding. Because it offers three levels of firmness, you can either read the company’s guide on choosing the right mattress or call or email for a recommendation.

Price for a queen size: $700

$700 Shipping and returns: Free

Free Options: Soft, medium, or firm

Soft, medium, or firm Trial period: 120 days

120 days Warranty: 10 years

Shop at Brooklyn Bedding

Helix

Unlike many of its competitors, Helix wants to make personalized mattresses. Instead of selecting a firmness, you have to check a lot of boxes on its questionnaire. From your height and weight to body shape and sleep position, Helix wants to know it all. If you have a partner, you can either choose a blended option, which will result in a mattress based on your combined stats, or split it in half, so each side is customized to the individual.

Price for a queen size: $900

$900 Shipping and returns: Free

Free Options: Customized based on a questionnaire

Customized based on a questionnaire Trial period: 100 days

100 days Warranty: 10 years

In order to give you a bit more choice, Layla baked softness and firmness into a memory foam mattress as well as a hybrid. One side is soft, the other firm. The memory foam mattress is also “infused with copper” on the softer side, which the company says keeps it cooler and helps with circulation — though we’d be a bit skeptical of that claim.

Price for a queen size: $999

$999 Shipping and returns: Free

Free Options: Memory Foam or Hybrid

Memory Foam or Hybrid Trial period: Four months

Four months Warranty: Lifetime

Shop at Layla

Leesa

Arriving on the scene shortly after Casper, Leesa takes a similar approach with their few choices: The Original, Hybrid, and new Legend mattress styles. As a certified B company, Leesa pledges that for every 10 mattresses Lessa sells, the company donates one to a local shelter. Leesa also offers bedding, bases, and pillows as well. Check out their products in person here.

Price for a queen size: $999

$999 Shipping and returns: Free

Free Options: Original, Hybrid, Legend

Original, Hybrid, Legend Trial period: 100 days

100 days Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

From mattress maker Saatva, Loom and Leaf bills itself as a luxury mattress that doesn’t come in a box. Instead, someone delivers and sets up your Loom and Leaf for you. It also comes with a higher price tag, shorter trial period, and couple more inches of cushion than many of the other mattresses on our list. It even has a layer of gel that’s supposed to keep you cool.

Price for a queen size: $1,499

$1,499 Shipping and returns: $99 for each

$99 for each Options: Relaxed firm or firm

Relaxed firm or firm Trial period: 120 days

120 days Warranty: 15 years

Shop at Loom and Leaf

Back when there were just a few of these companies, all it took to stand out was a slightly longer trial period. Since Luma was a bit late to the game, it added extra options to the original Luma mattress. Now customers can also select a Natural Hybrid option, the Hybrid Slumber System, and Latex Slumber System, as well as assorted types of bedding, pillows, and foundations. Right now you can get a $25 gift card when you purchase a mattress.

Price for a queen size: $1,099

$1,099 Shipping and returns: Free

Free Options: Luma, Hybrid, Hybrid Slumber System, and Latex Slumber System

Luma, Hybrid, Hybrid Slumber System, and Latex Slumber System Trial period: 100 nights

100 nights Warranty: 15 years

Shop at Luma

Nest Bedding

There are six main types of mattresses available on the Nest Bedding site, including Love & Sleep, Alexander Signature Hybrid, Alexander Signature Series Flippable, Natural Hybrid Latex, All Latex (Natural & Organic), and the Certified Organic Hybrid Latex model. Additionally, Nest now offers bedding, pillows, furniture, crib mattresses/bedding, and pet beds. Find a Nest showroom near you on this map to experience their products in person.

Price for a queen size: $699

$699 Shipping and returns: Free

Free Options: Six different styles plus kids’ and crib mattresses

Six different styles plus kids’ and crib mattresses Trial period: 100 days

100 days Warranty: Lifetime

You may remember Saatva from earlier on our list. Like the Loom and Leaf, the Saatva mattress doesn’t come in a box but is set up by employees. The company will also haul away your old mattress free of charge. It’s missing the layer of gel that Loom and Leaf has, sure, but it also costs less. It also swaps some of the foam layers for coils.

Price for a queen size: $1,199

$1,199 Shipping and returns: Free white glove delivery and mattress removal; $99 for returns

Free white glove delivery and mattress removal; $99 for returns Options: Saatva Classic, HD, Youth, and Solaire

Saatva Classic, HD, Youth, and Solaire Trial period: 120 days

120 days Warranty: 15 years

Shop at Saatva

