Peloton Black Friday deals: Save on Peloton Bike, Peloton Guide, more

Black Friday is right around the corner, but we’re already starting to see some impressive Black Friday deals hitting the internet. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are all discounting a range of tech right now, and that includes some tech for the fitness enthusiasts out there. Peloton and NordicTrack are two of the most popular brands when it comes to fitness equipment (there are NordicTrack Black Friday deals too), with many people leaning toward Peloton as their favorite. Peloton particularly stands out when it comes to exercise bikes, offering a range of bikes with integrated smart features to help with a great workout. You’ll find some Peloton products among the current Black Friday deals, and we’ve tracked down the best Peloton Black Friday deals you can currently shop.

Best Peloton Black Friday deals

Woman riding original Peloton Bike in a family room with a man working out with weights with interactive class.
Peloton

If you’re looking to add an exercise bike to your home gym or daily fitness routine, you can do so with some savings this Black Friday shopping season. Peloton has a couple of exercise bikes seeing a Black Friday discount. A lot of other Peloton fitness equipment is currently discounted as well, including things like dumbbells, and cycling shoes made to strap into a Peloton bike. If you’re looking to improve your fitness routine with some Peloton equipment, now’s the time to save along the way.

  • Peloton Altos cycling shoes —
  • Peloton Dumbbells —
  • Original Peloton Bike —
  • Peloton Bike+ —

Other Peloton Black Friday deals we love

A hand sets up the Peloton Guide AI-powered personal strength training device.
Peloton

But there’s more to Peloton than simply exercise bikes. Peloton makes some cool fitness tech, including its AI-powered personal strength trainer, which is currently seeing a Black Friday discount. Also among the current Peloton Black Friday deals are items like workout mats, yoga blocks, water bottles, and a huge range of fitness clothing made by Peloton is currently on sale. Whether you’re looking for a way to stay hydrated during your workout or looking for the proper attire for your morning run, these Peloton Black Friday deals will likely have some savings for you.

  • Peloton glass water bottle —
  • Peloton yoga block —
  • Peloton reversible workout mat —
  • Peloton bike mat —
  • Peloton women’s Dreamland relaxed hoodie —
  • Peloton men’s Dreamland crewneck pullover —
  • Peloton Guide AI-powered personal strength training device —

