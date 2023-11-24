When things get a little hot, it’s time to turn on the air conditioning. But not everyone has central cooling, and even those who do, don’t want to turn on their systems because of the higher electricity bill they might incur. Others, don’t live in a home that supports it, like off-grid, or smaller dwellings. Whatever the case, the best alternative is a portable air conditioner, which you can set up virtually anywhere. While some of the best Black Friday deals do inch pretty close, there aren’t many portable ACs featured yet. We do have another guide totally dedicated to the best air conditioner deals, but they’re not necessarily Black Friday offers. Don’t leave just yet, though, because we’ve gathered up the best portable air conditioner Black Friday deals right here.

Best portable air conditioner Black Friday deal

Interestingly, one of the best portable air conditioner Black Friday deals is on a small, personal unit, that you can place on a desk or shelf to cover the surrounding area. Why is it the best? Well, it’s super portable, it’s affordable, and it won’t balloon your power or energy bill. It’s called the Evapolar evaCHILL portable AC and it’s currently $80, which is a savings of 20% or $19 off the regular $100 price. It comes in several colors, including ocean blue, white, and grey. Plus, it covers an area of about 26 square feet, perfect for an office or bedroom.

Evapolar evaCHILL EV-500 26 square feet portable air conditioner —

More portable air conditioner Black Friday deals we love

Here are some other excellent portable air conditioner Black Friday deals that are available to shop now. They vary in price, functionality, and in the brands featured. Take your pick:

Zstar 350 square feet 3-in-1 portable AC —

Airo Comfort 350 square feet portable AC with DIY window kit —

Keystone 200 square feet portable AC with dehumidifier —

Frigidaire 550 square feet 3-in-1 portable AC —

LG 400 square feet smart portable AC —

Whynter 500 square feet portable AC with heater —

Honeywell 700 square feet portable AC with heat pump —

