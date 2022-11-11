Affordable and efficient portable power is a necessity these days, keeping our electronic devices operational while on the go. But there are literally dozens of options to choose from, making it abundantly difficult to decide which mobile charging solution is best for you. We’ve sorted through countless portable power options and came up with six of the best portable power stations to keep your smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other gadgets functioning while living off the grid.

The best overall: Jackery Explorer 1000

Jackery has been a mainstay in the portable power market for several years, and today, the company continues to set the standard. With three AC outlets, two USB-A, and two USB-C plugs, you’ll have plenty of options for keeping your gadgets charged.

The 1002Wh lithium batteries in the Explorer 1000 provide up to eight laptop charges, 50 camera charges, or 100 phone charges. You can recharge the power station using an AC wall outlet, a DC port in your car, or a compatible solar panel. A built-in LCD readout also illustrates the current charge levels and the generator’s depletion and recharge rates. Read the Jackery Explorer 1000 review.

The best for the campsite: EcoFlow Delta

EcoFlow has became one of the most interesting options for use at remote campsites. The EcoFlow Delta offers an incredible 1,260 watt-hours of battery life. When coupled with its 13 different charging ports — including six AC outlets — this portable generator actually provides enough juice to power small appliances such as an LCD TV or mini-fridge. Better yet, the battery charges up from empty to 80% in under an hour.

The EcoFlow Delta comes with a built-in handle, making it easy to carry to and from camp. It even operates in extreme conditions, continuing to function in temperatures ranging from -4 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. If you need a power station to keep your mobile devices, cameras, drones, and other devices running in the backcountry, the EcoFlow Delta is a great option.

The best for the long haul: Anker 757

Behemoth power stations don’t come cheap, and unlike a laptop or phone, there isn’t exactly a store in the mall you can lug yours to if it starts pouring out smoke. When you’re plunking down more than $1,000 on a gadget and relying upon it in emergencies, you had better have confidence that it’s going to perform for the long haul. For that peace of mind, we recommend the Anker 757.

All the brands we recommend here have solid reputations, but Anker offers something the others don’t: a five-year warranty. That’s a big deal, considering that Jackery and EcoFlow only back theirs for two years. With 1,500 watts of AC power, you’ll be able to power just about anything you’d plug into a household outlet, and 1,229Wh capacity is enough to power a modern, full-size fridge for about a day. Oh, it also looks like it would look at home aboard a space station, which is a refreshing pop of industrial design in a field of samey-samey plastic boxes.

The best for the mobile professional: Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC

Modern road warriors need a different level of portable power than other users. In addition to keeping their smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets charged, they may also need to keep their laptops juiced and ready for work. The Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC is designed exactly for them, not only offering four USB ports but an AC outlet and wireless charging pad as well. Its compact and lightweight design — weighing in at just 2 pounds — makes it easy to tote along just about anywhere.

The Sherpa 100AC is equipped with a high-capacity battery and can also be used to charge camera batteries, drones, and Bluetooth speakers. For the mobile professional, this $300 battery pack is a godsend, keeping a bevy of technology functioning no matter where they’re off to next.

The best for your car: Noco Boost Plus GB40

A backup generator for your home is a smart option, but we also recommend carrying a portable power source for your car. The Noco Boost Plus GB40 is a lightweight and compact device that has a variety of functions that come in handy during emergency situations. For example, the device comes with a set of jumper cables and, on a full charge, is capable of jump-starting a whopping 50 vehicles before its internal battery requires a recharge of its own.

The Noco Boost Plus GB40 is IP65 water-resistant and includes a built-in flashlight with up to 100 lumens of illumination. It can even serve as a blinking hazard light to warn approaching traffic of any roadside challenges. The power bank comes equipped with a USB port for keeping a smartphone or tablet juiced up while on the road.

The best for smartphones: Anker PowerCore Speed

Sometimes we need a power station that’s a bit more portable than the other options on this list. That’s where the Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless comes into play. Compact and lightweight, this battery pack is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, which is enough to recharge an iPhone at least twice. With its auto-sensing, surge-protecting circuitry, the PowerCore ensures our mobile devices stay safe while recharging their internal batteries.

The PowerCore III 10K Wireless includes two USB battery ports, both of which support the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. This feature allows devices to safely recharge at a rate nearly four times faster than usual — a handy option when charging on-the-go. The most convenient part of this battery is its Qi wireless charging capability, eliminating extra fiddling with cables. It even has a little built-in stand so you can enjoy a show while your phone is recharging.

Editors' Recommendations