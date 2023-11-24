Early Black Friday deals have started to pop up from retailer to retailer, making now a great time to add some tech to your kitchen. One of the best pressure cookers is a great small appliance to add, as a pressure cooker is a healthy way to prepare food, and it often produces a tastier meal than conventional ways of cooking. There are a lot of pressure cookers seeing discounts as part of these early Black Friday deals, and they include some big names like Ninja. You’ll even find some of the best Instant Pots among the early Black Friday pressure cooker deals.

Best pressure cooker Black Friday deal

Instant Pot Easy 6-quart 3-in-1 pressure cooker — $59, was $69

Instant Pot is one of the more recognizable names in small kitchen appliances, particularly when it comes to pressure cookers. The Instant Pot Easy is one of its more popular models, and this one comes with a 6-quart capacity that can cook up to six servings at a time, making it a perfect option for families. It also makes a great option for singles looking for a way to do their weekly meal prep all at once.

The Instant Pot Easy has 3-in-1 functionality that includes slow cooking, sautéing, and pressure cooking. Simple control include four preset cooking settings, and the LED display contributes to the Instant Pot Easy’s convenience. It’s easy to use and turns out delicious meals, and when the job is done it cleans up easily with dishwasher-safe lids and cooking pot. It even comes with a bonus glass lid for slow cooking and serving appetizers at gatherings.

More pressure cooker Black Friday deals

But there are a lot of pressure cooker options on the market, and there’s no sense pouncing on a deal if it isn’t the right product for you. Pressure cookers range in size and cooking functionality. There are several models seeing Black Friday deals that would make great options for singles, families, and even for larger gatherings. There are also some incredibly versatile pressure cookers seeing discounts, offering multiple ways to prepare a meal beyond just pressure cooking.

