We’ve found all the best Prime Day cordless vacuum deals (from $97)

The time has come, again, for Prime Day deals and there are lots to choose from. But if you’re like us, you’re watching for the more practical items that will help you around the house, like cleaning products, smart vacuums, and beyond. As it would happen, there are quite a few deals that are already available and across several retailers, too, not just Amazon. We’ve picked out a few of our favorites for you, so let’s not waste any time and get right into it.

Our Favorite Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deal

You may be a bit surprised to see the Wyze Cordless Vacuum as our favorite pick, especially if you’re more familiar with it being the company that makes the Wyze Video Doorbell, another budget-oriented product. That shouldn’t put you off, though, since the Wyze vacuum has a couple of nice features that you wouldn’t otherwise expect on a budget model. For example, air filtration is something that only tends to exist with higher-end models, so seeing it on the Wyze is both impressive and good for your air quality as you vacuum.

As for power, you’ll be surprised to hear that it not only includes a 100,000 RPM motor on the stick but an additional 9,500 RPM motor on the brush head, which provides additional cleaning power. The secondary motor also means that it can deal with pet and human hair easier, so if you’re dealing with that often, this vacuum is perfect. Also, while this is really a small thing, the six LED lights on the brush head are great for seeing dirt easier, especially if you’re cleaning up later in the day when there isn’t a lot of light.

Overall, the Wyze Cordless Vacuum might not quite make it on our list of best cordless vacuums, but it’s still an excellent vacuum if you’re looking for a powerful, versatile, and budget-friendly vacuum. In fact, you can pick it up from Walmart for just $97 rather than the usual $199, so it has incredible value.

LG CordZero A9 Ultimate cordless stick vacuum – $999 + Free Total Care Kit

The LG CordZero A9 Ultimate is the pinnacle of cordless vacuum technology because it offers exceptional features and powerful suction thanks to its Kompressor tech, and it also comes with an all-in-one tower that auto-empties. It functions as both a cordless vacuum and a mop, with a power mop nozzle to help you clean stubborn stains and debris. The built-in 5-step filtration system removes 99.9% of dust and dirt, leaving you with cleaner floors and surfaces and a much more refreshing home. For a limited time, and during Prime Day, you’ll get a FREE Total Care Kit with your purchase, a bundle that includes extra cleaning accessories worth a $150 value.

More Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deals We Love

If you aren’t a big fan of Wyze or might not want to gamble on a budget vacuum you haven’t used before, there are a lot of other great Prime Day deals you can take advantage of.

