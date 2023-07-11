With Prime Day finally upon us, now’s a great time tom pick up a video doorbell, especially if you’re specifically looking at a Ring doorbell, given that this is Amazon’s biggest sale. There are a lot of great options and deals, but the pick below is our favorite, although we’ve selected a couple of alternatives as well.

Our Favorite Prime Day Ring Doorbell Deal

If you aren’t sure which Ring Video Doorbell you should buy this Prime Day, then we recommend you check out this Ring Video Doorbell 2nd generation, which is not only budget-friendly but has great features. For example, it can be installed wirelessly, so you don’t have to figure out extra cables to your power or existing chime, and it makes life a lot easier. That said, it does come with the downside that recharging the internal battery is a bit of a pain since it’s not removable, and the charging port of the Ring is on the back, so you have to pop the whole thing off. Even so, it only uses about 1% battery life per day, so it should last you at least two to three months, depending on how heavy your usage is.

As for the video quality, it has an HD camera, better color saturation, and contract, all of which are great upgrades from the 1st gen. Unfortunately, it does have a bit of a fishbowl lensing effect to it, although it does give you a field of view of about 155 degrees. Video recording is unfortunately locked behind the Amazon subscription, although at $3 per camera or $10 for a household, it’s not too expensive. Luckily, you can watch the video for free without issue, and the same goes for the 2-way audio, so it still functions for its base use just fine.

While the 2n gen Ring Video Doorbell isn’t amazing, it still comes with a good camera and features like motion detection and exclusions zones, and for just $55 from Amazon, it’s a really great price.

More Prime Day Ring Doorbell Deals We Love

Of course, if you want something a bit more modern, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on various Ring Doorbell alternatives, so here are a few of our favorite picks.

