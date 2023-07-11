 Skip to main content
These are the Ring doorbell Prime Day deals you should consider today

With Prime Day finally upon us, now’s a great time tom pick up a video doorbell, especially if you’re specifically looking at a Ring doorbell, given that this is Amazon’s biggest sale. There are a lot of great options and deals, but the pick below is our favorite, although we’ve selected a couple of alternatives as well.

Our Favorite Prime Day Ring Doorbell Deal

If you aren’t sure which Ring Video Doorbell you should buy this Prime Day, then we recommend you check out this Ring Video Doorbell 2nd generation, which is not only budget-friendly but has great features. For example, it can be installed wirelessly, so you don’t have to figure out extra cables to your power or existing chime, and it makes life a lot easier. That said, it does come with the downside that recharging the internal battery is a bit of a pain since it’s not removable, and the charging port of the Ring is on the back, so you have to pop the whole thing off. Even so, it only uses about 1% battery life per day, so it should last you at least two to three months, depending on how heavy your usage is.

As for the video quality, it has an HD camera, better color saturation, and contract, all of which are great upgrades from the 1st gen. Unfortunately, it does have a bit of a fishbowl lensing effect to it, although it does give you a field of view of about 155 degrees. Video recording is unfortunately locked behind the Amazon subscription, although at $3 per camera or $10 for a household, it’s not too expensive. Luckily, you can watch the video for free without issue, and the same goes for the 2-way audio, so it still functions for its base use just fine.

While the 2n gen Ring Video Doorbell isn’t amazing, it still comes with a good camera and features like motion detection and exclusions zones, and for just $55 from Amazon, it’s a  really great price.

More Prime Day Ring Doorbell Deals We Love

Of course, if you want something a bit more modern, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on various Ring Doorbell alternatives, so here are a few of our favorite picks.

best prime day instant pot deals 2021 2020 air fryer

With Prime Day deals in full swing today, among the best Prime Day smart home deals are a huge variety of air fryers to take advantage of. The best air fryers can be a welcome addition to the smart home, particularly if the household could use a quick, easy way to prepare meals. If you’re looking to spend a few extra bucks after landing one of the best smart kitchen appliances this Prime Day, look no further than an air fryer. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day air fryer deals available — all you have to do is read onward for details on the right one for you.
Our favorite Prime Day air fryer deal

Bella’s Pro Series of air fryers revolutionize cooking with high performance circular heat technology. This is a much cleaner and healthier alternative to frying food with oil, and it can even be a tastier option. Air frying circulates heat for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food, and this two-quart Bella Pro Series model utilizes a 1,200-watt heating system, which is so powerful that the air fryer requires no preheating whatsoever.

Read more
Buy LG’s best cordless stick vacuum today and get a free gift
LG CordZero all in one stick vacuum with auto empty dock.

This content was produced in partnership with LG.
It may be spring that is known for cleaning, but summer has its own challenges and things to look out for. Mud tracked in the house, children home without school creating twice the mess, and other such troubles can make the whole thing an extreme mess. Overall, it makes summer the ideal time to get a super powerful vacuum cleaner (with a power mop attachment) to keep your floors looking extra clean. A vacuum like the LG CordZero. And, if you do so now, you'll get the chance to get the V-TOTALCARE LG Vacuum Cleaning Tools and Attachments add-on for free. It's a $150 value worth of extras that will make one of the most powerful cleaning tools — it's the human-powered rival to the best robot vacuums with mops — fully complete and ready to tackle any situation.

Why you should buy the CordZero Vacuum with Auto Empty & Power Mop
The Digital Trends' review of the LG CordZero labelled it as one of the best vacuums you could get and for no one reason. In one moment we were amazed by its powerful suction, while the next we marveled at its lightweight design that somehow had great internal storage. For example, you could pull out the added mop segment right from the vacuum. With a battery life that ranges from approximately two hours (weakest suction, handheld mode) to 12 minutes (turbo suction, telescoping wand), you can easily get a big job done in one go so long as you adjust your settings as necessary.

Read more
Best Buy’s Prime Day rival sale just started — our favorite deals
Digital Trends Best Buy Prime Day Deals Alt

Best Buy just rolled out its own event -- the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale -- to both counter Amazon's Prime Day deals and to take advantage of the heightened online shopping activity. It covers practically all of the retailer's product categories, so there's something for everyone if you take the time to look around. The number of offers may get overwhelming though, so to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite deals. You're going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately if something catches your eye though, because time is running out on these discounts.

Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day deal

Read more