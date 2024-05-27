This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here .

Tineco is back with an innovative vacuum that offers many excellent features in the Floor One Stretch S6, with the main goal of providing ultimate convenience while you clean. For example, its 180-degree lay-flat design allows you to easily get into hard-to-reach places, such as under furniture, where you wouldn’t normally be able to. That’s because the vacuum compresses, unlike comparable models, which might be bulky or rigid. The 5.1-inch compact design also improves the nook-access offering a low-profile to begin with. But while these features are certainly helpful, they’re not the only reason why you might want to get yourself a Floor One Stretch S6. I’d argue there are many more reasons, and I’ve laid them out simply for you below.

1. It cleans wet and dry messes

The Floor One Stretch S6 is a wet-and-dry combo system that vacuums and mops. This revolutionary hard floor cleaner delivers fresh water to the brush roll for optimal cleaning performance and relies on 720-degree bidirectional brush rotation — more on what that achieves below.

2. It’s super easy to maneuver

Mini assist wheels help propel the vacuum while you push, allowing effortless movement around your home. A 45-degree swivel design flexibly moves left and right for enhanced controls, allowing you to push and pull the cleaner in various directions. That swivel movement even works when the vacuum is lying flat, which, by the way, adjusts 180 degrees in a flat position to reach under furniture and small spaces. Imagine being able to clean under your furniture or couch for once. Not to mention, the repositioned clean water tank rests above the brush head, reducing the total weight of the main body. That makes it more comfortable on you but also gives you more control thanks to a lightweight and well-balanced design.

3. It cleans itself after use

For hands-free convenience, the Floor One Stretch S6 uses a two-step process to clean itself and its components. Starting with a hot water wash, it washes and rinses the brush roll and internal components for a thorough clean. Next, it utilizes a five-minute flash dry to dry the brush and wet areas, preventing mold, mildew, and odor buildup. It also minimizes heat loss for faster drying. Remember that 720-degree bi-directional brush rotation we talked about earlier? During self-cleaning, it rotates in both forward and backward directions to deliver a deeper, more hygienic clean for the brush roll. You don’t have to lift a finger while it’s self-cleaning.

4. It has great battery life

Maybe you’ve used a cordless stick vacuum before, and maybe you haven’t, but battery life is paramount to the overall experience. If it’s too short, which so often happens with vacuums, you don’t get the full time to clean your home. But the Floor One Stretch S6 has a long-lasting runtime of up to 40 minutes, based on Tineco lab testing. You can clean large areas without interruption, and depending on the size of your home, you should be able to get most, if not all, of it on a single charge.

5. It has three chambers to separate the dirty water

Using a unique three-chamber water separation system, the Floor One Stretch S6 keeps the filthy water away from your fresh supply. Because they’re separated, that also means the system can maintain strong suction while laying flat, cleaning more thoroughly and without ever losing performance.

6. It also cleans in corners and edges

Tineco calls it “Triple-Sided Edge Cleaning,” but what you really need to know is that the technology and design allow the Floor One Stretch S6 to get right up close to corners and edges. Have you ever had trouble cleaning right up against baseboards in the past? Well, now you won’t because this vacuum gets right up in there, reaching up to 0.20 inches from the walls. It’s so good it can even clean debris from wall cracks as it passes by.

7. It’s cordless and versatile

Never mind the lay-flat design, the ability to clean really close to walls and corners, and the long-lasting battery life — those features are excellent. But right now, let’s focus on the true versatility of a cordless vacuum like this. Yes, the default scenario is using it to clean rooms like your living room or bedrooms, but you can also clean a patio or sunroom, garages, and beyond. Three modes give you plenty of options: Auto, Suction, and Max for high performance.

8. It’s not too expensive

With a long list of lovable features, excellent battery life, and advanced water handling thanks to a three-stage water separation system, you’d think it would all come at a very high cost. But that’s not actually the case. The Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 is quite accessible, and by now, you’re probably wondering how and where you can get your hands on one. So am I!

Clean places you’ve never cleaned before

Look around your home. That decorative hutch that you’ve never been able to clean underneath, probably caked with dust, hair, and nastiness, well, with the Floor One Stretch S6, you can. Under beds, shelves, entertainment stands, bookshelves, you name it, you can clean underneath effortlessly and thoroughly. That’s before even exploring the option to mop your hard floors. At this point, I’m not sure why everyone isn’t running out to grab one of these.

Buy Now