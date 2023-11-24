Best robot vacuum Black Friday deals: Save on Roomba, Shark, more

With all the Black Friday deals going on at the moment, this is the perfect time to buy yourself a home improvement. We all hate having to vacuum so often so that’s why a robot vacuum is such a tempting proposition. Right now, there are some fantastic Black Friday vacuum deals around so you can save big on the best way to clean your home with minimal effort, including discounts on the best robot vacuums money we can buy — and we’ve rounded those up right here, right now. But you’ll need to be fast: The best deals won’t be around for long.

Best Shark robot vacuum Black Friday deals

Shark is a respectable name in the robot vacuum world with one of its models featuring among our look at the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Alongside Shark is the Ninja brand which is a great indicator of the quality of all its products. Shark makes many different robot vacuums covering different price ranges and needs, so there’s generally something for everyone.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum —

Shark UR2500SR AI Ultra Robot Vacuum (renewed) —

Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum —

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum —

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop —

Best Roomba robot vacuum Black Friday deals

Roomba is responsible for many of the best robot vacuums with mapping technology thanks to its smart robots and apps that are easily capable of adapting to their situation and ensuring your home is cleaned to the best possible standard. Many of its models can be expensive but there are some more budget friendly options too if you need to keep costs down.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ with Self-Emptying Dock – $500, was $800

The Roomba Combo j5+ kicks things up a notch, and it’s all made possible thanks to iRobot’s Roomba Combo Bin, which allows the system to automatically detect when it’s time for a double cleaning – vacuuming and mopping. It also benefits from the innovative and intelligent technology iRobot is known for, like incredibly accurate navigation and obstacle avoidance, and it will even leave pet accidents alone. That means no coming home to a poo-smeared spectacle. Most importantly, it features four-stage cleaning, by room, zone, or object, with options in the iRobot mobile app to configure schedules and no-go zones better. You can even start a cleaning session by calling out to your voice assistant, like Alexa. It knows what to clean and when which means a lot less work for you. Isn’t that what it’s all about?

While the Roomba Combo j5+ with a self-emptying dock is on sale for Black Friday, so are many of iRobot’s smart vacuum models. It might be worth taking a look for yourself if you’re interested in another model.

More Roomba robot vacuum Black Friday deals

iRobot Roomba 694 —

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop —

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 2-in-1 —

iRobot Roomba i7+ —

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO —

iRobot Roomba j7 —

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Vacuum and Mop —

Other robot vacuum Black Friday deals we love

Roomba and Shark aren’t the only robot vacuum brands around. Companies like Roborock and Ecovacs make great high-end robot vacuums, while there are many budget options if you simply want an inexpensive solution to try out how well robot vacuums fit into your life. Many people don’t know that Dyson Black Friday deals include robot vacuums, but the brand makes them too.

Yeedi Cube robot vacuum and mop – $500, was $700

The Yeedi Cube by Ecovacs is an all-in-one smart vacuum and mop with a high-efficiency self-empty system. Ultimately, it will handle most of the maintenance between cleanings, so you don’t have to. It self-empties, self-washes the mop, and self-dries to prevent mold and mildew buildup. The mop also automatically lifts up when traveling over carpets or rugs, allowing it to handle all different floor types, from wood and tile to carpet. The built-in scrubber modulates back and forth with 10N of force to truly scrub the floors clean without leaving residues behind. When it’s done, it will return to the dock, empty the dustbin, and self-clean by squeezing out the dirty water. But here’s the best part, thanks to the current deal, the price is more affordable than ever. Go take a look.

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO smart cordless floor cleaner – $559, was $799

As a wet and dry smart floor cleaner, the Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO delivers a continuous fresh water flow with balanced pressure to thoroughly clean your floors as you glide along. A rear wheel self-propulsion system helps you effortlessly maneuver the cleaner, and you’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge. Dual-sided edge cleaning helps you clean along the baseboards, doorways, and hard-to-reach areas to ensure your home’s floors are cleaner than ever, regardless of layout. Moreover, a 3.6-inch LCD guides you through the entire cleaning process and gives you access to Tineco’s exclusive assistant with real-time working stats and cleaning details. When you’re done, just place the Floor ONE S7 PRO on the station and it will self-clean and recharge for super easy maintenance. It’s probably one of the best vacuums and floor cleaners you’ll ever own, and this Black Friday discount drops the price to an all-time low.

Deebot X2 Omni all-in-one robot vacuum and mop – $1,100, was $1,500

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni offers an all-in-one solution and impressive suction at 8,000 pascals – to ensure all the debris is scooped up – and mopping support to eliminate those sticky messes. The dock holds up to 90 days of dust and debris but also self-empties, self-refills the water tank, and self-cleans the mop, and then uses hot air to dry it. This prevents unpleasant odors and mildew but allows you truly hands-free cleaning for that entire time. Imagine skipping floor cleaning during the holidays, even with people over?

AI-controlled AIVI 3D 2.0 obstacle avoidance and navigation ensures that the system doesn’t get trapped on things around your home like kids’ or pets’ toys. Moreover, the industry’s first dual-laser LiDAR navigation can detect objects up to 10 meters away and identify a better path around or forward. It also seamlessly interacts with you through YIKO 2.0, the voice assistant, you can use live video monitoring thanks to the Starlight camera or two-way call with others even if you’re not home. The Black Friday price is the ultimate holiday gift from Ecovacs.

More robot vacuum Black Friday deals to shop:

AIRROBO Robot Vacuum —

Lefant Robot Vacuum —

Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum —

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop —

Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo —

