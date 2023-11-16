 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best robot vacuum Black Friday deals: Save on Roomba, Shark, more

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals
Digital Trends

With all the Black Friday deals going on at the moment, this is the perfect time to buy yourself a home improvement. We all hate having to vacuum so often so that’s why a robot vacuum is such a tempting proposition. Right now, there are some fantastic robot vacuum deals around so you can save big on the best way to clean your home with minimal effort. Keep reading and you’ll see all the great deals we’ve found, including major brands like Shark and Roomba, along with the best robot vacuums.

Best Shark robot vacuum Black Friday deals

A woman on a sofa controls the Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum with her smartphone.
Shark

Shark is a respectable name in the robot vacuum world with one of its models featuring among our look at the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Alongside Shark is the Ninja brand which is a great indicator of the quality of all its products. Shark makes many different robot vacuums covering different price ranges and needs, so there’s generally something for everyone.

  • Shark ION Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark UR2500SR AI Ultra Robot Vacuum (renewed) —
  • Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base —
  • Shark IQ Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop —

Best Roomba robot vacuum Black Friday deals

Roomba is responsible for many of the best robot vacuums with mapping technology thanks to its smart robots and apps that are easily capable of adapting to their situation and ensuring your home is cleaned to the best possible standard. Many of its models can be expensive but there are some more budget friendly options too if you need to keep costs down.

  • iRobot Roomba 694 —
  • iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop —
  • iRobot Roomba j7 —
  • iRobot Roomba Combo j5 2-in-1 —
  • iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO —
  • iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Vacuum and Mop —
  • iRobot Roomba i7+ —

Other robot vacuum Black Friday deals we love

Roomba and Shark aren’t the only robot vacuum brands around. Companies like Roborock make great high-end robot vacuums while there are many budget options if you simply want an inexpensive solution to try out how well robot vacuums fit into your life.

  • AIRROBO Robot Vacuum —
  • Lefant Robot Vacuum —
  • Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop —
  • Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum —
  • Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Ring Black Friday deals: Doorbells, security cameras, and bundles
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Ring Doorbell Deals

Ring has made some of the most popular tech for the smart home over the last decade or so, with the Ring Video Doorbell becoming a staple of home security. But Ring makes a lot of tech products for around the house, and with Black Friday around the corner, a lot of it is already starting to be discounted. Some of the best early Black Friday deals are on products made by Ring, and we’ve tracked down some of the best deals on Ring products you can find for Black Friday.
Best Ring Doorbell Black Friday deals

Ring is probably best known for its video doorbells, placing several models on our list of the current best video doorbells. While these products see discounts frequently throughout the year, there’s some more substantial deals currently available for Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for something super affordable with an older Ring Doorbell model or some savings on a more recent release, these deals are worth shopping.

Read more
The best early microwave Black Friday deals we’ve found
Opening the Samsung 2.1 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave in a kitchen.

Black Friday deals are here, meaning you can buy new appliances and replace old ones for cheap. While many of us are using air fryers more than ever, it's still useful to have one of the best microwaves available for you to use. Some of the best microwave brands include LG and Samsung, along with KitchenAid. We've helped you by finding the best early microwave Black Friday deals and we've listed them all below. These include all the major brands along with some other options too. Check them out below and enjoy faster cooked food in no time.
Best LG microwave Black Friday deals

LG is a big name brand for all manners of electrical devices. Responsible for some of the best TVs around, it's also found the time to make great microwaves and kitchen appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. If you want a stylish microwave with some cool features, LG is a brand to strongly consider.

Read more
Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals: Save on all three models
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel.

If you want to bring your thermostat into the age of smart tech, it's highly recommended that you check out the Nest Thermostat deals that are available for Black Friday. The discounts on the Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat aren't expected to last long though, as stocks are already probably running low. If you need help looking for Black Friday deals involving either smart home device, and if you're having trouble deciding which one to go for, you'll get your answers below.
Best Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals
Different retailers have slashed the prices of the Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat, so there's no shortage of options on where you want to purchase these smart home devices. However, so you can secure your Nest Thermostat quickly, we've rounded up our favorite picks below -- you'll still have to act fast though, as the offers may end at any moment.

Google Nest Thermostat --

Read more