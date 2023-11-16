With all the Black Friday deals going on at the moment, this is the perfect time to buy yourself a home improvement. We all hate having to vacuum so often so that’s why a robot vacuum is such a tempting proposition. Right now, there are some fantastic robot vacuum deals around so you can save big on the best way to clean your home with minimal effort. Keep reading and you’ll see all the great deals we’ve found, including major brands like Shark and Roomba, along with the best robot vacuums.

Best Shark robot vacuum Black Friday deals

Shark is a respectable name in the robot vacuum world with one of its models featuring among our look at the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Alongside Shark is the Ninja brand which is a great indicator of the quality of all its products. Shark makes many different robot vacuums covering different price ranges and needs, so there’s generally something for everyone.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum —

Shark UR2500SR AI Ultra Robot Vacuum (renewed) —

Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum —

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base —

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum —

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop —

Best Roomba robot vacuum Black Friday deals

Roomba is responsible for many of the best robot vacuums with mapping technology thanks to its smart robots and apps that are easily capable of adapting to their situation and ensuring your home is cleaned to the best possible standard. Many of its models can be expensive but there are some more budget friendly options too if you need to keep costs down.

iRobot Roomba 694 —

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop —

iRobot Roomba j7 —

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 2-in-1 —

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO —

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Vacuum and Mop —

iRobot Roomba i7+ —

Other robot vacuum Black Friday deals we love

Roomba and Shark aren’t the only robot vacuum brands around. Companies like Roborock make great high-end robot vacuums while there are many budget options if you simply want an inexpensive solution to try out how well robot vacuums fit into your life.

AIRROBO Robot Vacuum —

Lefant Robot Vacuum —

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop —

Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum —

Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo —

Editors' Recommendations