The best robot vacuums of CES 2025: Roborock, Dreame, Ecovacs, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Roborock Saros Z70 Dreame X50 Ultra Narwhal Flow Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni Mova

CES is the place to go if you want to see the newest and hottest tech, and each year there seems to be one type of product that really steals the show. At CES 2025, that was robot vacuum cleaners. These little gadgets have been around for years now, but companies like Roborock, Dreame, and Narwhal are leading the charge with innovation and new technologies that make them even more efficient at what they do.

We spent a lot of time speaking with the teams behind these machines and watching them in action for ourselves, and these five robot vacuum cleaners are our top picks of CES 2025. As for hands-on impressions, you’ll just have to wait until we have the chance to review some of these cutting-edge cleaners later this year.

Recommended Videos

Roborock Saros Z70

The Roborock Saros Z70 is the company’s latest flagship model, and it absolutely blew our socks off — and then picked them up and kept cleaning. There’s a reason this little vacuum has been the talk of the show. The Omnigrip extendable arm reaching from the panel in the middle of the robot can pick up small obstacles and clear them out of the way.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Sure, there’s a lot of innovation each year, usually in some form of improvement to efficiency. An arm that reaches out and clears obstacles? That’s something genuinely new and noteworthy. The arm can pick up items as heavy as 300 grams and take it to a predetermined location. For now, it’s mostly limited to socks, small towels, and other smaller objects — but it means less time spent prepping the house to be vacuumed.

Dreame X50 Ultra

Dreame leapt into the show with a robot vacuum that can practically leap over obstacles. The Dreame X50 Ultra can’t quite climb stairs, but it can climb over obstacles as high as 2.36 inches — and that’s significantly higher than any robot vacuum that’s come before it.

The new features don’t stop there, though. The Dreame X50 is able to detect as many as 200 different kinds of objects and respond accordingly, and it also has a specialized brush that helps prevent hair from becoming tangled around the bristles, all while maintaining a relatively low level of noise while cleaning.

Narwhal Flow

The Narwhal Flow is the company’s upcoming flagship, set to release some time this year. What makes it stand out is the extendable spinning brush on the edge — it’s the orange on on the bottom in the picture above. This brush allows it to pull dirt and dust out of corners for a much more thorough clean than most robot vacuums are capable of.

The Flow also has a set of spinning mop pads that aren’t just pushed along the floor like other robomops. They spin and pick up more dirt, but are constantly washing themselves off thanks to a clean and dirty water tank located in the robot itself.

Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni

Ecovacs’ Deebot X8 Pro Omni impressed with its new Ozmo Roller Instant Self-Washing Mop Technology. Much like the Narwhal, it has a built-in tank that constantly cleans the mop as it works, but the mop itself is constantly sprayed by 16 different nozzles, while a scraper ensures that any gunk picked up from the floor is removed. This happens a whopping 200 times per minute.

Yes, the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni is both a vacuum and a mop, but its mopping capabilities are a step above nearly anything else on the market. It can also lift the mop by 18mm, making it easy to swap from hardwood or tile flooring to carpet without soaking the fabric.

Mova

Mova is a newer name, at least in the western market — but the company had plenty to offer the industry with its Mova Z50 Ultra, a new robot vacuum with an impressive 24,000Pa of suction power. That’s one of the highest levels of suction of any robot vacuum on the market; paired with its intelligent navigation, this robot has a lot of potential to be incredibly effective.

The Mova also features a lift technology similar to Dreame’s, allowing it to clear lower obstacles. It constantly fluffs the mopping fabric, ensuring it maintains more consistent contact with the floor. Our hope is that this will solve the all-too-common streaking problem caused by many of the robomops currently on the market today.