Single-cup coffee makers have revolutionized the at-home brewing experience. Whether you buy a Keurig or another brand of single-cup coffee makers, be prepared for delicious coffee in no time at all.

If you have a single-cup coffee maker and are ready to upgrade, you’ll probably be pleasantly surprised by the newest machines. They’re smaller and have more features than the earlier models, which means your morning joe will taste better than ever.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker ($140)

There are, of course, many different Keurig models of different sizes, suitable for all sorts of kitchens. But when it comes to the best high-tech, heavy-duty Keurig, the K-Elite reigns supreme. The touchscreen gives you more options than most Keurigs for setting your preferences; including strength control, five brew sizes, automatic set times, a Strong Brew button for beefing up your favorite morning joe, and an iced button for brewing up a refreshing iced coffee in the throes of summer. Plus, the 75-ounce water reservoir is big enough to make eight cups of your favorite drink before a refill (although remember to clean it periodically). If you’re the only one using the coffee maker, a smaller model may be better, but for frequent use, you won’t find a better option. Just make sure you stay stocked up on your coffee pods.

Nespresso Pixie ($203)

Nespresso creates elite coffee machines for those who want high-grade coffee creations without heading to the shop or wasting too much time in the kitchen. The Pixie is the perfect compact personal coffee device that can deliver espresso and lungo on demand with a 19-bar high pressure pump. This full kit also features an Aeroccino milk frother if you have a bit of extra time and want to make a more elaborate drink. The power saver mode and automatic power down option also ensure the Pixie doesn’t use more energy than necessary. Finally, the welcome pack includes 16 capsules, but like a Keurig model, you will have to plan for more shipments over time.

Ninja Hot and Cold-Brewed System CP301 ($179)

How can a “coffee bar” be single cup? By including a plethora of delicious coffee creation options that far exceeds a simple pod-and-pull model. This Ninja model gives you an incredible amount of choices. First, you choose your coffee cup size, followed by a brew type, which includes classic, rich, over ice, specialty, and more. Then you can choose whether or not to use the milk frother. To top it all off, you can even make tea with this bad boy. With Ninja’s Auto-iQ technology, you just have to pick whether you’re brewing bagged or loose-leaf, and the machine automatically adjusts the temperature and steeps needed to pour you that perfect cup of English Breakfast. Do keep in mind that the CP301 works with grounds, leaves, and bags — no K-Pods allowed.

Mixpresso Single Cup ($70)

On the other end of the spectrum, we have this simple, highly effective coffee maker at a very affordable price. It’s designed to work with pretty much any K-Cup format, and can brew around six cups before it needs a refill. If you want a model that’s easy to clean, versatile, and fast to use without breaking the bank, Mixpresso has you covered – just don’t expect many customizable features.

Sboly Single Serve Coffee-Brewer ($59)

Sboly’s single-serve brewers offers one-touch versatility and huge value, with the ability to switch between K-Cups and ground-coffee with the simple push of a button. The machine cranks out a hot cup in only three minutes, and features water-adjustment settings so you can conserve on your more expensive grounds. Built with space in mind, the sleek and compact design makes it an easy addition to any cramped kitchen counter. The real icing on the cake with this one is the Auto-Clean feature. Push two buttons and watch all that nasty ground-gunk be washed away, an ultra-convenience for those of us that can’t find the time to run cycle after cycle of vinegar through our brewers.

Hamilton Beach Scoop Single Serve ($45)

This ultra-affordable, super compact Hamilton Beach model is perfect for travel mugs and traveling in general, if you need a guaranteed source of coffee. It’s a great choice if size if your primary concern, but you still want a quality coffee maker that won’t fall apart on you. Also note that the name Scoop is also descriptive: This coffee maker is designed to work with scooped grounds and not much else. You do get a choice between regular and bold brewing modes, and an automatic shutoff when you are done using the model.

Grosche Milano Stainless Steel Coffee Maker ($49)

Looking for a grab-and-go, sit-around-the-campfire option? Look no further than the Milano by Grosche. While not exactly a tech-hungry coffee solution, what this little gem lacks in features it makes up for in good, old-fashioned durability and quick comforts. Rich in taste, the old Italian moka-brew method involves heating steeped coffee grounds over low-heat sources over long periods of time — delivering some of the finest fast-pour flavorings out there. The Milano’s stainless-steel base means the pot can be used on any stovetop, including gas, electric, coil, induction, and even propane campfire-cooktops. We chose the six-cup pot as a middle-ground option, but the Milano is also available in three, nine, and 10-cup pot sizes. The icing on the cake? The pot and its components are all dishwasher-safe, making cleaning a breeze.

