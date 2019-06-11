Digital Trends
Smart Home

The best smart pillows with sleep tracking

The best high-tech pillows for sleep monitoring, snoring, and more

Tyler Lacoma
By

These days, sleep monitors come in all shapes and sizes, from wearables to bedside pods. None of them are more interesting than those that rest below your head, however. Today’s smart pillows are designed to track your sleeping habits, help you avoid snoring problems, and lull you to sleep with a range of sounds without disturbing those around you. Opting for a smart pillow is a no-brainer — it’s choosing the right model that’s tricky.

Thankfully, through continual testing and ample research, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart pillows on the market. It begins with the iSense Sleep pillow, which has an excellent app for monitoring the nuances of your sleep cycle, but there are five other models to choose from if you’re in the market for something different.

iSense Sleep Smart Pillow

best smart pillows with sleep tracking 2 isense pillow thumb

The iSense Sleep Smart Pillow might be one of the least-intrusive options available, yet it still provides a slew of useful info regarding your sleeping habits. The tracker pairs with an app that shows you how well you slept, and provides data pertaining to your breathing, heart rate, and overall quality of sleep. The app does a good job of displaying this info in the form of numbers and charts, too, and the pillow itself use cross-cut memory foam cube filling that can accommodate a range of sleeping positions. It even gives you a simplified sleep score, just in case you’re looking for the abridged metrics.

Goodnite Smart Anti-Snore Pillow

best smart pillows with sleep tracking 2 goodnite anti snore pillow

If you snore, you likely know how difficult it can be to alleviate the issue. Thankfully, this Goodnite pillow uses sensors to detect your head position and any signs of snoring. If the device thinks you’re snoring, the pillow will gently inflate, pushing your head to the side and helping open airways that will reduce snoring. The pillow also works in tandem with a mobile app, which tracks your snoring so you can see if you are actually getting better. If you find that changing your head position helps prevent you from snoring, then Goodnite’s aptly named Anti-Snore Pillow is likely right for you.

10Minds Motion Pillow

best smart pillows with sleep tracking 2 10minds motion pillow

A supplemental pad and memory foam pillow combination, this 10Minds model is similar to the Goodnight snoring pillow but with a more traditional design. The pillow uses four airbags that inflate and reposition your head if it detects snoring, and the pillow cover is designed to disperse sweat and heat more efficiently so you stay cooler. The accompanying mobile app provides additional functionality, including the ability to record your snoring and adjust inflation levels, as well as charts for tracking your snoring habits over time.

Dreampad

best smart pillows with sleep tracking 2 dreampad

The Dreampad is a pillow built with audio in mind. The pad’s speakers are designed to provide quiet, clear audio that only you can hear, even with someone else resting beside you. The embedded speakers connect to the accompanying Dreampad app via Bluetooth — though, cable connections are possible — and you can choose from 10 different audio tracks that are specifically designed to help you fall asleep. You can also adjust their volume and playtime until you’ve created the perfect program to help you drift away. It’s a unique approach to sleep that could be exactly what you need.

Zeeq Smart Pillow

best smart pillows with sleep tracking 2 717sd ep6rl sl1500

The Zeeq pillow does a little bit of everything. First off, there’s a snoring function that detects snoring and prompts vibrations, which encourage you to change your position without waking up. There’s also a wireless speaker you can use to play music or sleep tracks, as well as tracking features that are designed to measure your restlessness and pinpoint any disturbances in your sleep cycle. There’s even an in-pillow alarm clock and an array of memory foam clusters, the latter of which help accommodate various sleeping positions.

The problem with being a jack-of-all-trades is that it can be difficult to do any them especially well, which is why the Zeeq isn’t higher up on our list. Other pillows do a better job with audio, snore control, and sleep tracking. That said, Zeeq’s offering is a solid choice for those who want a little bit of everything, or want to experiment with various sleeping aids.

Moona

sleep technology Moona smart pillow

Moona is a crowdfunded pillow pad that combines a pad, bedside pod, and an app to give you the most accurate sleep data possible. Working together, they monitor your sleep habits, provide gentle wake-up notifications, and generally learn your sleep habits to help you create the healthiest schedule for your cycle. You can even delve into things like temperature profiles, and the pad includes a small water pump that can help cool you down by cycling water through the pad when things get too hot. It’s an ambitious project that’s certainly worth a look as long as you don’t mind replacing your alarm clock.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

QLED vs. OLED TV: What’s the difference, and why does it matter?
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on full range of Echo, Ring, Fire TV, and Blink devices

Amazon slashed prices on its own brand smart home devices in a range of categories. From outdoor security cameras to Echo smart speakers, Fire TV remotes, and tablets there are deals in most categories, though not for every product.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Turn to tech to get a good night's sleep with one of the best sleep trackers

There are a handful of different ways you can leverage today's tech to get a good night's sleep. Here, we've rounded up six of the best sleep trackers, whether you prefer a bedside solution or one tailor-made for your mattress.
Posted By Ed Oswald
what is prime now amazon day packages
Smart Home

FedEx drops Amazon U.S. delivery contract. Here’s why you shouldn’t care

FedEx decided to bail on renewing its Amazon U.S. domestic express delivery contract. There's no change in agreements for international services, but here's why FedEx's decision doesn't matter for Amazon Prime orders in the U.S.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon fathers day sale on blink and ring security
Deals

Amazon Father’s Day sale: Blink and Ring security camera systems get price cuts

Father's Day is just around the corner and Amazon is slashing prices on Echo, Ring, and Blink devices for the occasion. Blink and Ring security kits are getting some of the best discounts from Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart will deliver groceries to your refrigerator by entering home inhome delivery
Smart Home

Walmart will put your grocery order in your refrigerator when you’re not home

How do you like the idea of having your online grocery order delivered to your refrigerator when you're not in? Walmart is launching such a service in the fall, though Amazon has offered a similar delivery option for a while now.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot 3
News

Having a chat with Alexa will soon feel a lot more natural

The Amazon Echo is already a part of many households, but a series of new improvements will soon make conversations with the smart assistant far more natural and fluid than ever before.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
jasco ge z wave smart home line family photo copy
News

Jasco is behind a new line of GE Z-Wave smart home products

The new line of Enbrighten Z-Wave light switches from GE and Jasco come with QuickFit and SimpleWire technology that make it easy to fit in any home, and give you more control over your lighting experience.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Smart Home

Best deals on Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest devices for Father’s Day

You can save money on a wide range of devices for Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest smart homes for Father's Day. Here are the best discounts on smart speakers, smart displays, video doorbells, and smart outdoor security cameras.
Posted By Bruce Brown
kiss house flat pack 4 bed bedroom
Smart Home

These excellent sunrise clocks help you wake up the right way

Do you have trouble waking up at the right time, especially if you're used to getting up with the sun? Thankfully, these alarm clocks accurately mimic the dawn, helping you to rise slowly and more naturally.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
amazon olo food delivery beyond burger
Smart Home

Amazon Restaurants to deliver its last meal later this month

Meal-delivery service Amazon Restaurants will close down later this month. Amazon launched the business in 2015 but stiff competition in a crowded market appears to have prompted its decision to exit the market.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Facebook Portal+ review
Smart Home

Facebook says new Portal video-chat devices are coming in the fall

A Facebook executive has revealed the company is gearing up to refresh its video-calling smart displays later this year. The Portal and Portal+ devices launched to lukewarm reviews toward the end of last year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
Deals

Amazon drops up to $50 off Ring video doorbells for its Father’s Day sale

Ring makes some of our favorite smart video doorbells, and Amazon has some nice discounts on a handful of its top-rated devices ahead of Father's Day. If you're after a last-minute gift for a security-conscious dad, check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
instant pot post christmas sales ultra 3 qt 10 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Smart Home

Walmart drops $70 off the Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1 multicooker

Walmart took a huge price cut on one of the most versatile and advanced Instant Pot multi-use programmable pressure cookers. The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Cooker is the right choice for home chefs who want total control.
Posted By Bruce Brown