If you do any camping, traveling, or happen to live in a power outage hot zone, consider getting a solar generator. You won’t be stuck lugging around flammable liquids and getting a charge is as simple as putting the machine outside. They have so many use cases it can be hard to think of them all. For example, on a camping trip you could use power collected during the day to power a portable outdoor projector for nighttime viewing under the stars. In an emergency, a solar generator could charge your smartphone, allowing you to contact the outside world.

However, since a solar generator isn’t something that we would necessarily plan on using every day, the thought of buying one at full price can be a bit off-putting. We understand completely. That’s why we’ve scoured the usual places and found these great deals on solar generators so you can get one without worrying about the cost.

Please be aware that generating solar power typically requires two pieces of equipment. The first is a solar generator, which is much like a regular generator that can plug into a solar panel. They can usually be plugged into the wall to become charged, too. You can think of them as large batteries with outlets. The second component is the panel, which gathers the power from the sun. Both halves are represented in the following deals, sometimes together and sometimes not.

FlashFish 300W Solar Generator — $180, was $223

The FlashFish 300W Solar Generator 60000mAh portable power station that can be charged via a solar panel, wall outlet, or even car. It can provide 10 hours of usage for a 20W light and give teh average phone and laptop 20 and 3 complete charges, respectively. At only 5.6 pounds, it will be easy to carry with you where you go. The generator allows you to charge up to seven devices at once, with 2 standard 110V socket plugs like you’d find in your home, 2 DC outlets, and 3 USB charging stations. This deal is for the generator only, but you can also choose to combo with a compatible solar panel on the store page.

Fremo 276W Battery Powered Portable Generator — $270, was $330

The Fremo 276W Battery Powered Portable Generator, also known as the “FREMO X300” is an 8-pound generator with a handle that is perfect for travel and carrying with you where you go. In addition to DC out and AC out, there are five USB ports on the FREMO X300, including one for USB-C. This deal is for the power bank only and will need to be paired with a separately purchased solar panel.

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Solar Generator — $270, was $300

The Jackery Explorer 300 Plus is an 8.3 pound portable power station with a handle. It can be charged to full power (288W) within two hours using an outlet at home or in four hours using a 100W solar panel. It charges via USB-A, USB-C, and a regular outlet plug. Chances are you’ll like the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus’s smart app control, where you can monitor the battery’s remaining power and choose settings that make the device use power in the most efficient way for your needs. Solar panels are sold separately.

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus + SolarSaga 40 Solar Panel — $340, was $400

This deal lets you get the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus generator alongside the SolarSaga 40 fold out solar panel. The solar panel is IP68 waterproof and folds up into a sturdy form for travel, so you won’t have to worry about it too much whether you are actively using it or putting into storage for your next big adventure. In this way, you can get a complete portable solar generation kit on the cheap, no mix and match required.

EF ECOFLOW River 2 Pro with 220w Solar Panel — $849, was $999

EF ECOFLOW’s River 2 Pro Solar Generator comes with a delightful 220W solar panel for this complete solar generation package kit deal. The generator puts out up to 800W of power, meaning you can run most household devices. And the ones you can’t? You can bump it up to 1600W with X-Boost mode. The River 2 Pro has 11 outlets and ports, including four standard plug-ins, USB-A, and USB-C. The accompanying 220W solar panel is bifacial, meaning the reverse side can grab some power as well. According to the company, this makes it about 25% more efficient at sucking up solar energy than a comparable single-sided panel, though the exact amount depends on what type of surface it is over. It can charge the River 2 Pro in under 5 hours. It is also IP68 resistant and made of tough tempered glass. This is a high-powered combo that should make most very happy.

Anker Solar Panel + EverFrost Portable Cooler — $1,180, was $1,279

Here’s a combo that’s a bit different, but will work perfectly for your summer excursions or help keep your perishables in good shape through a severe power outage. On the one side we have the Anker 625 Solar Panel, a 100W solar panel that features both a USB-C and USB-A output port. Conveniently, this allows you to charge two objects at the same time. On the other side, we have a chargeable Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Cooler. In terms of size, it’s capable of storing 62 standard soda bottles. Temperatures range from -4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. At a full charge, when set to 39 degrees, the EverFrost can stay powered for up to 27 hours, enough to last through a fun day at the beach and most outages. With a bit of luck from the sun, judicious use of the thermostat, and careful planning you can keep your perishables safe for extended periods.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus — $1,869, was $2,199

The Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is a portable power station that is capable of putting out 3,000W of power, enough to run power intensive objects like blenders and more. If you have two of them, you can safely connect them in parallel to get 6,000W of power, enough to do just about anything you would want to with such a device. The generator can withstand up to 10 years of use due to its LiFePO4 battery. It has 5 AC outlet outputs, 2 USB-A outputs, and 2 USB-C outputs. It can be charged via standard plug-in or with a solar panel. Several solar panel packages are available via the store page if you tap the button below, with the package deal still on sale. Poke around to see what level of solar panel power you need.

EF ECOFLOW Delta Pro — $2,799, was $3,299

The EF ECOFLOW Delta Pro is a truly powerful generator that can power appliances up to 4,500W with X-Boost tech. It has output methods that include the usual USB plugs and AC outlet plugs, DC outlets, but also heavy duty car power and Anderson ports. You can use multiple of these ports at the same time, and the power at full charge is enough to support a refrigerator for 24 hours. It can be charged from a solar panel, EV station, you home outlet, or a car outlet. Using the EcoFlow App, you can monitor the device’s status at any time. When plugged into the wall, it can reach 80% power in just two hours. Solar panels are sold separately.

