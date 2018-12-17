Digital Trends
Best Walmart deals on Keurig and Nespresso coffee makers, espresso machines

Bruce Brown
The remaining days till Christmas are slipping by, but these Walmart deals on Keurig and Nespresso coffee makers and espresso machines are prime candidates for last-minute gift selections. All four coffee makers ship for free in time to arrive before Christmas. These deals include choices for single-cup convenience and finely crafted espresso-based drinks.

Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, anticipating the need for wedding gifts this spring, or searching for a new appliance to feed your passion for good coffee or great espresso, these four deals can help you save up to $340.

Keurig K-Mini K15 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black: $50, discounted $50

The Keurig K-Mini K15 single serve K-cup pod coffee maker, available in black only, is a compact device with a single-cup-sized water reservoir. You can brew six to ten-ounce cups depending on how strong you prefer your java. Easy to clean and small enough to travel with, the K-Mini K15 is a great choice for K-cup lovers who want to be sure they can brew it the way they want it wherever they are.

Normally priced at $100, The Keurig K-Mini K15 Single Serve is discounted 50 percent for this deal, at just $50. Free shipping is included with arrival by Saturday, December 22.

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker, Silver: $170, discounted $30

Keurig’s K-Cafe Special Edition single serve K-cup pod coffee, latte, and cappuccino maker is ready to brew your coffee-bean-based beverage of choice from the vast selection of K-cup varieties. You can also get creative and try your hand as a barista. The K-Cafe has a removable, dishwasher-safe frother for lattes and cappuccinos.

Discounted $30 from its regular $200 price, the Special Edition Keurig K-Cafe Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker is $170 during this deal. Two-day shipping is free.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother: $125, discounted $125

Designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso capsules only, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville scans the barcode printed on each capsule to ensure taste quality. Push a single button to select your desired coffee cup size from 1.35 to 14 ounces. Bundled with an Aeroccino Milk Frother for those lattes and cappuccinos.

Regularly priced $250, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville and Aeroccino Milk Frother is discounted 50 percent to $125 for this deal. With free shipping, this espresso and coffee machine will arrive by Friday, December 21.

Nespresso Espresso Maker by KitchenAid with Milk Frother: $240, discounted $350

You’ll bring out the heavy iron when you put the Nespresso Espresso Maker by KitchenAid on the kitchen counter. With its higher-than-average 19 bar pressure system and premium KitchenAid metal design, this Nespresso heats up and is ready to brew Nespresso pods in less than 30 seconds. A Nespresso Milk Frother is included with this espresso machine.

Ordinarily priced $590, the Nespresso Espresso Maker by KitchenAid bundled with the Nespresso Milk Frother is just $240 for this deal, a $340 savings. Free two-day shipping is included.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

