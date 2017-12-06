Afraid that your pipes will burst? Here are the best water leak detectors

Water is one of the most damaging things in your home. Keep it in the sinks and pipes, and it does fine. But once it gets out on the floor, in the walls, or through the insulation, it starts to cause rot, ruin valuable materials, and attract pests. That is why you should consider equipping leak-prone areas of your house/apartment with a smart leak sensor. These little smart home devices are an affordable way to detect and warn you about leaks before they cause any damage. Let’s go through the best water leak protectors and check out what they are well-suited for.

Note: Some water leak detectors say “freeze” and leak detector. This doesn’t always mean that they do anything extra (always double-check the details), but it’s usually an indication that temperature monitoring is also included. This is valuable if, for instance, a winter storm comes in and freezes your pipes, causing them to crack and create major flooding. The detector can alert you about low temperatures you can prevent this from happening.

D-Link DCH-S160 Water Sensor – $60

This D-Link sensor, like most leak sensors, pushes notifications to your phone if it senses the presence of water in the sensor area. The sensor itself is a small round plug-in knob with about a foot of “sensing cable” that will also pick up the presence of water. This allows you to curl and tailor the sensor a little to make certain that it covers the area you want. It also comes with a sound alarm and warning light if your phone isn’t around. This is an ideal middle-of-the-road sensor suitable for average household leaks, but keep in mind that you will need a nearby outlet to use it, which is somewhat limiting.

Roost Smart Water and Freeze Detector – $50

The Roost solution is a simple, cordless little oval that you put in locations where you are afraid of rising water. When both its sensor nodes detect water, it goes off and alerts your phone via your Wi-Fi network. It’s also cordless, which is really nice when it comes to placing the sensor in out-of-the-way locations like the attic or basement. The device will also keep watch on humidity and temperature: You can take a look at these ongoing levels and any notable changes with the app. However, there is a caveat — the Roost device cannot be completely covered with water, or it will fail.

Leak Bug – $15

Looking for a cheaper, more family-friendly way to measure leaks in the house? Leak Bug has your back. This little bug has a friendly shape that makes it easy to put by the toilet or bathtub without weirding out guests with your new leak technology. It also doesn’t depend on your Wi-Fi system to work. Instead, it starts beeping loudly when it detects leaks. You won’t receive any notifications if you aren’t at home, but you also don’t have to worry about installing yet another app.

Honeywell Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector – $80

Honeywell’s smart leak sensor is one of the older ones, but still easily one of the top models in the field. It doesn’t require a smart hub to work, it provides both mobile alerts and warning sirens, and it comes with a four-foot sensor cable, one of the longest on the list. This is ideal if you want to sense leaks all along a particular wall, doorway, or so on. It’s also battery-operated, but the batteries last up to three years. The device also includes temperature and humidity detectors. You can buy expansion cables if you are looking for a good commercial leak sensor.

Fibaro Flood Sensor – $33

This Fibaro sensor is a little puck that you place in a vulnerable area: It will detect temperature, tilt, and the presence of water, and let you know if it looks like anything is wrong. This is a great option if you are a looking for a way to protect your valuable electronics or other sensitive materials that need their own environmental alerts if something goes wrong.

Everspring Z-Wave Water/Flood Sensor – $37

Everspring’s model is a durable sensor that you can easily use for outside locations, useful if you want to monitor leaks in a shed, a garage apart from the house, or a pump doing work on the other side of your property. However, it’s also a Z-Wave device, which means that you need a Z-Wave network already set up (typically including a smart hub of some sort) to use it.

Aeotec Water Sensor – $50

Aeotec’s model, Everspring’s, is a Z-wave device, so you need that particular network in place. However, it serves a unique function: This leak detector is designed to detect when sump pumps and similar tanks are starting to flood over. It’s a good addition if you have one of these appliances installed in your home. It can also detect and alert if tanks are suddenly empty of water, which allows for a whole other range of applications.

