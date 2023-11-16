 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Waterpik Black Friday deals on water flossers and toothbrushes

Briley Kenney
By

Oral hygiene is critical to maintaining good health, and refusing to brush, floss, and clean your mouth after meals, and especially before bed, can result in some pretty nasty health problems. Did you know gum disease may have a connection to heart problems, for example? So, it stands to reason you should always keep a valid toothbrush on hand, but you can also use a Waterpik or water flosser to clean around your teeth and gums without going the traditional pick and floss route. Right now is a good time to shop for one, thanks to a ton of Black Friday deals which have dropped the prices considerably. We’ve rounded up the best of the best Waterpik Black Friday deals, on water flossers and toothbrushes from the brand, all in one place. Let’s get flossy.

Best Waterpik toothbrush Black Friday deals

Waterpik Complete Care Water Flosser and Sonic Toothbrush Thumb
Waterpik

When it comes to Waterpik toothbrush and water flosser combo systems, there really is only one model on sale. That said, there are different prices available across retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, plus Best Buy has an additional bundle available with extra brush heads. Why would we include both? If you are in the My Best Buy rewards program — and have the credit card — you can save extra with your rewards.

Take a look:

  • Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 pro water flosser and toothbrush —
  • Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 pro water flosser and toothbrush —
  • Bundle with Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 toothbrush and flosser, full size replacement brush heads —

Best Waterpik water flosser Black Friday deals

Waterpik WP-260 Water Flosser for Kids
Waterpik

Water flossers really are the top choice when it comes to Waterpik Black Friday deals. They help floss and clean between your teeth, but also give your gums a nice wash. They also come with a variety of attachments for cleaning your mouth in different ways.

Related

Here are the best deals to shop now:

  • Waterpik WF-02 cordless and portable water flosser —
  • Waterpik WP-260 kids water flosser —
  • Waterpik Classic WP-72 pro water flosser —
  • Waterpik Aquarius WP-663 pro water flosser —
  • Waterpik ION pro cordless water flosser —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The best HP gaming laptop Black Friday deals right now
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.

HP has been around for quite a while now, and you're probably familiar with their lineups of desktops and Pavillion laptops, but that doesn't mean that they don't also make great gaming laptops as well. HP currently has two gaming-specific laptop brands, Omen and Victus, and they both have some great specifications. That said, if you can't find anything you like here, it is worth taking a look at these other best HP laptop Black Friday deals and our collection of the best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s Black Friday.
Best HP Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)

Much like other retailers, HP's lineup of AMD CPU gaming laptops is not as large. That said, they are generally more budget-friendly and power-efficient, and while the GPUs are on the lower end of the scale, these are great entry-to-mid-range gaming laptops for you to pick up.

Read more
Best robot vacuum Black Friday deals: Save on Roomba, Shark, more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals

With all the Black Friday deals going on at the moment, this is the perfect time to buy yourself a home improvement. We all hate having to vacuum so often so that's why a robot vacuum is such a tempting proposition. Right now, there are some fantastic robot vacuum deals around so you can save big on the best way to clean your home with minimal effort. Keep reading and you'll see all the great deals we've found, including major brands like Shark and Roomba, along with the best robot vacuums.
Best Shark robot vacuum Black Friday deals

Shark is a respectable name in the robot vacuum world with one of its models featuring among our look at the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Alongside Shark is the Ninja brand which is a great indicator of the quality of all its products. Shark makes many different robot vacuums covering different price ranges and needs, so there's generally something for everyone.

Read more
Best Black Friday soundbar deals: Save on Samsung, Bose, and more
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar right side view.

No home theater is complete without the proper audio. Yeah, sure, you start with a fantastic, maybe even massive TV, and spring for the bells and whistles while you're at it. But nothing feels more immersive than audio that surrounds you, making it sound like jets are flying overhead, explosions are in your living room, and the music is permeating from somewhere high in the sky. You could spend some time scouring through the best Black Friday deals to see if you can find some audio and soundbar deals, but we'll do you one better. We've rounded up all of the best Black Friday soundbar deals right here in one place. That way, there's no need to jump around, unless you're listening to some House of Pain.
Best Vizio soundbar Black Friday deals

VIZIO has a solid mix of affordable, mid-grade, and premium options. Here are all of the best VIZIO soundbar Black Friday deals we could find:

Read more