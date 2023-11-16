Oral hygiene is critical to maintaining good health, and refusing to brush, floss, and clean your mouth after meals, and especially before bed, can result in some pretty nasty health problems. Did you know gum disease may have a connection to heart problems, for example? So, it stands to reason you should always keep a valid toothbrush on hand, but you can also use a Waterpik or water flosser to clean around your teeth and gums without going the traditional pick and floss route. Right now is a good time to shop for one, thanks to a ton of Black Friday deals which have dropped the prices considerably. We’ve rounded up the best of the best Waterpik Black Friday deals, on water flossers and toothbrushes from the brand, all in one place. Let’s get flossy.

Best Waterpik toothbrush Black Friday deals

When it comes to Waterpik toothbrush and water flosser combo systems, there really is only one model on sale. That said, there are different prices available across retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, plus Best Buy has an additional bundle available with extra brush heads. Why would we include both? If you are in the My Best Buy rewards program — and have the credit card — you can save extra with your rewards.

Take a look:

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 pro water flosser and toothbrush —

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 pro water flosser and toothbrush —

Bundle with Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 toothbrush and flosser, full size replacement brush heads —

Best Waterpik water flosser Black Friday deals

Water flossers really are the top choice when it comes to Waterpik Black Friday deals. They help floss and clean between your teeth, but also give your gums a nice wash. They also come with a variety of attachments for cleaning your mouth in different ways.

Here are the best deals to shop now:

Waterpik WF-02 cordless and portable water flosser —

Waterpik WP-260 kids water flosser —

Waterpik Classic WP-72 pro water flosser —

Waterpik Aquarius WP-663 pro water flosser —

Waterpik ION pro cordless water flosser —

Editors' Recommendations