Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’ve hard some particularly bad breath recently and want to upgrade your oral hygiene routine, it might be worth your money to pick up a Waterpik. Now is the perfect time, since Cyber Monday deals are coming on strong today. We’ve pulled out the best Waterpik Cyber Monday deals below.

Best Waterpik toothbrush Cyber Monday deals

When it comes to Waterpik toothbrush and water flosser combo systems, there really is only one model on sale. That said, there are different prices available across retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, plus Best Buy has an additional bundle available with extra brush heads. Why would we include both? If you are in the My Best Buy rewards program — and have the credit card — you can save extra with your rewards. If these don’t hit the spot, check out the general electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals.

Take a look:

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 pro water flosser and toothbrush —

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 pro water flosser and toothbrush —

Bundle with Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 toothbrush and flosser, full size replacement brush heads —

Best Waterpik water flosser Cyber Monday deals

Water flossers really are the top choice when it comes to Waterpik Cyber Monday deals. They help floss and clean between your teeth, but also give your gums a nice wash. They also come with a variety of attachments for cleaning your mouth in different ways.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Here are the best deals to shop now:

Waterpik WF-02 cordless and portable water flosser —

Waterpik WP-260 kids water flosser —

Waterpik Classic WP-72 pro water flosser —

Waterpik Aquarius WP-663 pro water flosser —

Waterpik ION pro cordless water flosser —

Editors' Recommendations