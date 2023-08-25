 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Turn any toilet into a bidet with this attachment and save 23%

Jennifer Allen
By
The Bio Bidet on a white background.
Bio Bidet

Looking for the best bidet deals? Amazon is where to go today. Right now, you can buy the Bio Bidet by Bemis Slim Zero Bidet Toilet Seat for $99 instead of $129. A sizeable saving of 23%, this is the ideal time to give your tushy a little more assistance than toilet paper could ever hope to offer. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Why you should buy the Bio Bidet Slim Zero Bidet Toilet Seat

Easy to install, the Bio Bidet Slim Zero Bidet Toilet Seat comes with everything you need so there’s no need to hire a plumber. It’s fairly simple to learn how to add a bidet attachment but it’s even easier when you get all the components bundled in. Once set up, the Bio Bidet Slim Zero Bidet Toilet Seat has two retractable nozzles with comfortable spray options. Via the side lever, you simply choose the water pressure level that best accommodates how well you need to clean. As anyone who’s done their research will know, you save a lot of toilet paper by using a bidet.

The Bio Bidet Slim Zero Bidet Toilet Seat is well thought out. That means it has a battery-powered night light so you can easily find the toilet at night without needing to turn on the bathroom light and potentially wake others up. The seat has a low profile design so it fits subtly into your bathroom while it has a slow closing seat and lid for peace of mind. This model has an elongated design, so you’ll need to check it works with your toilet style, but it should suit most needs and will delight those seeking out one of the best bidets.

Related

If you’ve been wondering if a bidet is worth it, the Bio Bidet Slim Zero Bidet Toilet Seat will demonstrate exactly why it is without costing too much. What more could you want?

Built to last, the Bio Bidet Slim Zero Bidet Toilet Seat is one of the best ways to feel cleaner during those pesky activities that we all have to go through each day. It usually costs $129 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for $99. Order it today and enjoy extra cleanliness very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Ends tonight: Save $100 on the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner cleaning mess on carpet.

Whenever there are cordless vacuum deals, you can be sure that shoppers are looking for Dyson products as the brand is one of the most trusted names in the home appliance industry. If you've always wanted to get a Dyson cordless vacuum, then you should take advantage of Best Buy's $100 discount for the Dyson V11 Extra, which brings its price down to $550 from $650. The offer is only available today though, and once it's gone, we're not sure when you'll have another chance at it. Buy it now so that you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum
It's another variant of the Dyson V11 that appears in our roundup of the best cordless vacuums, but that shouldn't take anything away from the capabilities of the Dyson V11 Extra. The cordless vacuum offers powerful suction with 14 cyclones that are arranged in two tiers and work in parallel, for increased airflow and the ability to capture fine dust. Its advanced whole-machine filtration traps nearly 100% of particles, and it comes with a washable filter that will last for the Dyson V11 Extra's lifetime.

Read more
Amazon just discounted this Roomba robot vacuum from $365 to $210
The iRobot Roomba i4 cleaning the floor.

iRobot's Roomba is the most popular brand whenever there are robot vacuum deals because of dependable products like the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO, which is currently available from Amazon for just $210 after a 42% discount. We don't expect the $145 in savings on its original price of $365 to stay online for long, so if you want it, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase. If you think twice, you may miss out on this attractive bargain.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum
Our roundup of the best robot vacuums includes several models by iRobot's Roomba, so you can trust that you'll receive a top-quality device with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO. With a powerful three-stage cleaning system, the robot vacuum can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris across different surfaces. It comes with dual multi-surface rubber brushes that adjust to the various floor types while avoiding getting tangled with pet hair, and its Dirt Detect technology allows the robot vacuum to determine the areas of your home that need more attention.

Read more
Save $150 when you buy two Arlo Pro 4 security cameras today
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

Equipping your home with a security camera is one of the best ways to ensure your family's safety. If you hurry, you can get two units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera from Best Buy for just $230, for savings of $150 on the bundle's original price of $380. There's not much time remaining on the offer, and you shouldn't wait until the last minute before you proceed with your purchase because we're not sure if stocks will still be available by then. Buy this pair of security cameras now while you can still get them for much cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera
Describing the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera are one of the top options in the security camera market right now is still an understatement, as it's on top of our roundups of the best home security cameras and the best outdoor security cameras. It all begins with how easy it is to set it up -- you just need to install the magnetic mount, then connect the battery-powered Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera directly to your home's Wi-Fi network with no need to configure a separate hub.

Read more