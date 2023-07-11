One of the best Prime Day deals for anyone looking to keep their home cleaner is on the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. At Amazon, it’s usually priced at $124 but it’s currently down to $86 as part of the Prime Day smart home deals going on right now. Previously, the carpet cleaner has dipped a little lower than its regular price but not by much so this is a great deal. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Owning one of the best vacuums isn’t all you need to keep your home clean, especially if you have light or white carpets. In the case of the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, it’s designed to handle and remove tough pet stains with a strong spray and suction action. Thanks to its large tank capacity of 48 ounces, you can clean a lot more between refills without any hassle. That saves you from having to stop and start too often with your cleaning plans.

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is capable of lifting away messes from all kinds of carpets, upholstery and even car interiors. That’s thanks to its attachments and tools that make it just as easy to use indoors as next to your car. It has a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and you get an eight-ounce trial-size Spot and Stain with Febreze freshness formula so everything smells great afterward too. The HydroRinse tool is great for rinsing out the hose after you’ve used it, while the three-inch tough stain tool is perfect for scrubbing away stains. Able to handle deep cleaning needs, it’s ideal to add to your arsenal alongside one of the best robot vacuums, plus it works more efficiently than most of the best robot vacuum mop combos.

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is usually priced at $124 but it’s currently down to $86 at Amazon as part of its Prime Day deals. A saving of $38 just made this a way more tempting deal if you’re keen to make your home cleaner and smarter looking. Snap it up now if that’s your main intention at the moment.

