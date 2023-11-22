 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this huge Black Friday sale on Jackery portable generators

Jackery 2000 Plus powering a campground
Jackery

With so much potential these days for electricity cuts, having a backup portable power station can be a lifesaver. To that end, we’re happy to see that Jackery, one of the best in the business, is having a massive Black Friday sale across pretty much all its products. There are deals on everything from the lower-end power stations to the ultra-rugged ones that can go in cold and severe environments. Plus, solar panels sold by Jackery can power all of these, so even if you have electricity cut out for days, there’s still a way for you to charge and power your devices. Of course, we’ve done a bit of the leg work here and collected some of our favorite deals in the sale, but it’s worth checking all the deals using the button below.

What you should buy in the Jackery Black Friday sale

At the lowest-capacity end you have the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, which, as the name suggests, has a 240Wh capacity and a 400-watt peak output and should give you roughly 24 full recharges of your average phone, so it’s still quite a lot, even though it’s small. You can pick it up for , although if you need a bit more capacity, then the Power Station Explorer 500 might be a better option with around 518Wh of charge, although it’s almost double the price at . Of course, if you don’t need the 1,000-watt peak output, then it might be better to just go for the two smaller Explorer 240 models instead.

Going up in capacity, there’s the Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro with roughly 1512Wh of charge, two 100w PD ports, and is really an overall excellent portable power station if you go camping or hiking, and for the discount that , it’s a steal. If you’re willing to pay a little extra, though, then the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro might be a better option if you camp often and need more power; and 2160Wh capacity, it’s pretty powerful. Of course, if you lead a slightly more active lifestyle and need something really rugged, then the Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus is basically made to withstand hostile environments and has been .

Of course, all of these power stations can also be powered by the solar panels from Jackery, called the SolarSaga, and come in a 1oo-watt , and a 200-watt version and can also work for powering your home or other devices. Just keep in mind that these solar panels can power different power stations and might have compatibility requirements, so be sure to check before taking the plunge and buying one. There are also a lot of bundles that include solar panels, so it’s well worth looking at the complete sale using the button below, or check out all the other Amazon Black Friday deals we’ve collected for some potential alternatives.

