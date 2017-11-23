Digital Trends
Black Friday deals to make your home smarter this holiday season

Nothing screams Thanksgiving more than parking yourself on the couch after eating everything in sight. And if you’re going to be spending so much time in your house (or any house, for that matter), you might as well make sure that it’s as smart as it can be so you can minimize the amount you need to move. After all, isn’t immobility what the holidays are all about?

Here to help you with all of that are some Black Friday deals on some of our favorite smart home items. So whether you need a Dash button to help you reorder some dishwashing detergent for all the dirty plates you’ll create, or an Echo Dot to get Alexa to tell you how much warmer it is in your cozy abode than it is in the out of doors, you’re covered.

Echo Show

The Echo Show will be $50 off from November 23-27. Think of the Show as the screen-equipped version of the other Alexa-enabled products from Amazon — you can take or make video calls on the device.

Amazon

Amazon Tap

The Amazon Tap will also be $50 off from November 23-27. It’s the shorter, skinnier version of the Amazon Echo. You can also get $30 off a Certified Refurbished Amazon Tap.

Amazon

Amazon Cloud Cam

If you’re looking to keep your home safe, you might do it with the Amazon Cloud Cam, now $20 off from November 23-27. Careful though; it may have a slight security flaw.

Amazon

Amazon Dash buttons

All Amazon Dash buttons are 50 percent off. Whether you need to order some more toilet paper, laundry detergent, or pet food, you can do it all with the push of a single button.

Amazon

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot, the teeny version of the Amazon Echo, is on sale for $20 off from November 23-27. It never cost that much to begin with, but it’s always nice to have a discount.

Amazon

All-New Echo

You can get the all-new Amazon Echo for $20 off its retail price, or get $20 off the Certified Refurbished Echo (the previous generation model). Either way, you’ll have Alexa in your home for cheap from November 23-27.

Amazon

All-New Echo Plus

If you’re of the mind that bigger is better, then the Echo Plus might be for you. If so, you can go ahead and get $30 off this particular offering from November 23-27.

Amazon

Google Home Mini

The Google Home Mini is on sale for $29 for Black Friday, and Google tells us that you’ll also get a $10 store credit if you buy the device from Google Store, Target, or Best Buy.

Google Store Target  Best Buy

Google Home

Google’s answer to Amazon’s smart home hub is available for $79 during Black Friday. You can buy the device from the Google Store, Target, and Best Buy.

Google Store Target  Best Buy

Mini and Chromecast Audio

For the audiophiles in the house, you can buy the Mini and Chromecast Audio duo for less than $55 if you check out Target, Best Buy, or the Google Store. Chromecast Audio is marked down to $25.

Google Store Target Best Buy

Chromecast

And for the cinephiles, you can check out the Chromecast. This handy device that allows you to easily stream content is available for $20 from the Google Store, Target, Walmart, and others.

Google Store Target Walmart

