 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart dropped the price of this Blackstone griddle to under $200

By
The Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill out on the lake.
Blackstone

Summer is almost here, but are you even close to being ready for it if you aren’t prepped to cook outside? We’ve been looking at grill deals to get ahead of the season, and this deal on a Blackstone Duo makes the price so affordable we had to talk about it. This Blackstone Duo, which is usually $293, is now down to $197. That saves you $96, which is quite a lot of food even with today’s prices. Read on to see why we like it or go ahead and tap that button below to see the deal straight away. Don’t wait too long, however, to make this purchase. For one, summer is coming soon and the heat is already here. Also, we never know when this deal will end.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill

The full name of this Blackstone Duo is the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill and once you understand it, you’ll see that the name alone tells you just about everything you need to know about this grill before you decide to buy it or not. One side has the flat griddle for searing and making those morning eggs and pancakes, while the other has the grill for burgers and more. But what about the 17 part, is this is mini device that’s only 17 inches wide? Not at all, you’ll actually get a huge rectangular area for each cooking element. The grill area is 16 x 15.75 inches and the griddle is 17 x 15.75 inches. The griddle top is, according to Blackstone, enough for 69 bacon slices.

This Blackstone Duo has convenient utensil hooks, sturdy wheels, and a large shelf that runs below the main cooking area. A hole behind the griddle leads to a rear grease management system that will help you clean the griddle off and keep things moving in your heavy cooking routine.

Related

Ready to grill and griddle your way through the summer? Tap the button below to find the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill over at Walmart at a price of just $197, or $96 down from its usual price of $293. Then, be sure to go check out Ninja Foodi deals as well, as we’re pretty sure you’ll find something to complete your ultimate summer cooking setup.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This Dyson-Style cordless vacuum is $109 for Memorial Day
A woman using the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum in a living room.

One of the best cordless vacuum deals comes from Walmart this Memorial Day with $41 off the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum. Usually priced at $150, it’s down to $109 which makes it highly affordable and very tempting, especially if you’re contending with lots of pet hair. We can’t say how long this deal will stick around for so assume it’ll end soon. In which case, here’s a quick overview of what to expect before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum
If you’re contending with a lot of pet hair, you need one of the best cordless vacuums around. The Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is sure to help. It has a brushless 20,000 Pa digital motor which is designed to reduce friction while still maintaining peak power, high durability, and even good battery life of up to 40 minutes. Alongside the digital motor, it has up to 9,500 RPM via the brush head.

Read more
Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream maker is $89 off for Memorial Day
ninja creami walmart deal may 2024

If you want to beat the summer heat and get a treat as a 2-for-1 special, seriously consider this cool treat maker from Ninja. It is the Ninja CREAMi, one of the easiest ice cream makers you can use. And right now, you can yours for $89 off, bringing the fun device from $199 to $110. This item is going super fast, with Walmart's website (this deal is part of Walmart's Memorial Day sale) reporting 1,000 being sold since yesterday at the time of this writing. So, be sure to hurry and tap the button below if you're interesting in saving today. Or, keep reading to see why this maker has piqued our interests.

Why you should buy the Ninja CREAMi
The first thing to know about the Ninja CREAMi is that it is not an ice cream maker — no, it is a sorbet, milkshake, and ice cream maker. With five one-touch programming buttons, you can make all three of these styles of cool treat, plus mix-in ice cream and lite ice cream.

Read more
Memorial Day sales get you this 3-burner gas grill for under $100
The Expert Grill 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill can tuck extra food in the opened lid.

If you like grilling and cooking outdoors, you probably like doing so for the family experiences, great flavors, and unique atmosphere that outdoor cooking provides. You're not alone, however, if you like doing it because it provides a nice dining experience at made-at-home prices. In the spirit of this sentiment, shared by many, we've found a deal for you on a propane grill for under $100. It's a Walmart Memorial Day sale treat, which brings the Expert Grill 3-Burner from $107 to $96, saving you $11 or approximately 10%. Tap the button below to find it yourself or keep reading to see everything this grill can do and all of the neat extras it has tucked away.

Why you should buy the Expert Grill 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill
First, the grill's essentials. With extended side arms and sitting on tall legs, the Expert Grill 3-Burner's body is just under four feet tall and four feet wide, pushing back to a depth of just under two feet. Your propane tank should also fit within that area, more or less. It grills at 27,000 BTU on a main grill area of 300 square inches — enough for about 15 burgers — and has an additional 150 square inches of extra rack for warming and heat retention so stragglers to the table won't get their food burnt or too cool.

Read more