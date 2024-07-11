Best Blackstone Prime Day deals: griddles for under $200

There are many Prime Day deals happening at the moment, even though we’re a week away from the event. For instance, if you’re looking for awesome grill deals, we’ve picked out the best Blackstone Prime Day deals that are out there right now. We’ve checked out all the major retailers to find the best prices for you, and we’ve also spent some time helping you learn what to do when it comes to picking from these Blackstone Prime Day deals. You’ll be all set in no time.

Best Blackstone grill Prime Day deal

Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo — $177, was $229

Well designed to keep the whole family and more well-fed, the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo is the perfect addition to your outdoor cooking journey. It has a huge total cooking area of 486 square inches with a dual duel unit so you can easily cook plenty in one place. Its charcoal grill and griddle combo has an adjustable H-style stainless steel burner with an output of 12,000 BTU.

It has a side shelf which can support a one pound propane tank along with room for prep space so you can prepare all your food here without needing an extra surface. It also has an automatic igniter and a rear grease management system for the griddle top.

You can easily use the griddle to cook all kinds of foods from burgers and tacos to pancakes and bacon in the morning. You could even cook stir fry on here if you want. It has independent heat zones so you can cook multiple foods at different temperatures, all at the same time. Unlike other griddles, the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo is a breeze to get set up, as its electric igniter means you simply turn it on and call it good.

Similarly, the aforementioned rear grease management system ensures it’s a breeze to clean up afterwards. Just scrape the excess grease and food into the grease cup before adding a fresh coat of oil, and you’re ready to get back to cooking.

Wrapping things up well, the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo also has an adjustable grill grate so you can change up the distance from the heat while there’s a sturdy handle, slender frame, and heavy-duty wheels so you can easily move it around. What more could you need?

More Blackstone Prime Day deals we love

How to choose a Blackstone grill on Prime Day

If you want one of the best outdoor grills, you should consider a Blackstone grill. It might not feature on our list of the best, but it’s a highly reputable brand and very popular. When starting out, as always, it’s useful to think about what your budget is. Granted, no Blackstone grill is cheap, but the price range is still pretty varied.

Once you’ve figured out what you can afford, think about the size of the griddle you need. How many people do you plan on cooking for? Are you thinking of hosting huge parties in the summer or do you just want to feed the family while relaxing in the yard? Blackstone offers many different sizes, as well as griddles with different numbers of burners, so you have plenty of flexibility here depending on your budget. Blackstone also has options like tabletop griddles if you prefer to be able to store it away such as when you want to take it camping. It really comes down to how you plan on using your grill so think seriously about it. If you don’t plan on moving it, pick a good unit to place in your yard. However, if there’s a chance you might go camping, you really need to plan ahead with your purchase.

Some Blackstone griddles include a charcoal grill as well as a propane griddle so it’s important to think about if you need the tastiness that comes from a charcoal grill or if you’re fine with regular propane. Some models even have an air fryer component which can be super useful when cooking sides alongside your main meal.

Don’t forget your accessories either. Blackstone makes many great additions like breakfast kits, cleaning sets, spatula griddle sets, and other tools. Think about what you’re going to cook most frequently on your griddle and plan accordingly. You can even buy storage units which fit more conveniently with your Blackstone grill than buying something unbranded. During the Blackstone Prime Day deals, you’re likely to save much more by buying now rather than waiting till later.

How we chose these Blackstone Prime Day deals

We spend our days seeking out the best deals. We’re not just talking about Prime Day deals either. Every day of the year, we’ve got our eyes on the best deals to save you plenty of cash. That includes these Blackstone Prime Day deals, of course, but what we mean is — we’re experts at hunting down deals. Because of that, we can spot if a discount is a genuinely good one or if it’s more incremental in nature and not entirely worth getting excited over.

Perhaps more importantly, we can also spot an inferior product. Not everything that’s cheap is a genuinely good deal. Sometimes, we’ll see deals on old tech that has been surpassed. That may be less of the case with something as long-term as a Blackstone grill but it shouldn’t be forgotten. We still focus on the latest grills because that way, you’ll gain the best price and best deal.

Throughout the sales, we check back regularly so if anything changes, we’ll know about it and update accordingly. We check across multiple major retailers so nothing is missed out, saving you from needing to search for yourself. A combination of a great price and great item that we’d recommend to others means you get the best deal around.