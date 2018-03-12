Want to wake up every morning to Blake Shelton’s voice? Alexa can make it so

Sometimes, neither the strongest caffeine nor the noisiest alarm is enough to make you want to climb out of your warm, cozy, comfortable bed. Maybe waking up would be a little less painful and groan-inducing if you could wake up to the voice of People magazine’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive.
OK, full disclosure: It’s only a recording of his voice. But if you want Blake Shelton’s smooth country music harmonies to be the first thing you hear in the morning, you’re in luck. The coach on NBC’s The Voice has released two new Amazon Alexa alarm tones, and they’re exactly what you’d expect from the humorous singer — sassy and guaranteed to induce a chuckle. The alarm says, “Dang, is it time for a drink yet? I mean coffee? Time to get up, y’all!” There’s nothing like a reminder from the Sexiest Man Alive that a steaming mug of coffee is waiting for you in the kitchen to get you out of bed. Here’s a recording of what it sounds like.
So how do you enable the sweet, sweet voice of Blake Shelton to wake you up in the morning? If you own an Alexa-enabled Amazon device, simply open up your Alexa app and tap on Reminders and Alarms > Select a device > Alarms > Manage Alarm Volume and Default Sound > Custom Sounds > Celebrity and — finally — tap on the button that says “Blake Shelton.” And that’s all you have to do! With this setting selected, Shelton will be waking you up in his own inimitable way. He’ll be reminding you how he’d already be at work at this late hour. If that doesn’t get you out of bed, we don’t know what will.
