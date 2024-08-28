Get up to 40% off Blink smart home security gear: Cameras and more

Need a web-connected camera or video doorbell to keep tabs on the interior or exterior of your property? One of the best smart security brands on the market is the Amazon-owned Blink company. Blink has numerous indoor and outdoor cams to choose from, and right now, Amazon is offering up to 40% off on many of its most popular Blink devices. We’re not sure how long these Amazon deals are going to last though, which means now is probably the best time to invest in one of these great offers.

Why you should buy Blink devices

The idea behind Blink devices is giving the world DIY smart cams that are easy to use and a breeze to set up. Most of these cameras deliver exceptional video quality and terrific motion detection capabilities, too. And as it turns out, one of the Blink items that Amazon has discounted by 46% is one of its latest peripherals: the Blink Outdoor 4. This weather-friendly outdoor model is sold as a single camera, or as part of a bundle (starting with two cams and going up to eight per purchase).

The Blink Outdoor 4 delivers great 1080p HD video quality, rock-solid motion detection, and up to two years of battery life on a single charge.

Another awesome Blink product that Amazon has discounted is the . With a list price of $60, for a limited time, you’ll be able to nab the Blink bell for only $42. Available in black or white, the Blink Video Doorbell can be integrated into your home’s existing door chime system; or you can just opt to use the built-in notifications and tones that the doorbell is already capable of.

You’ll get pretty much the same video quality and motion sensitivity as the Blink Outdoor 4, along with features like two-way audio and Alexa compatibility (which is true for every Blink product).

As we mentioned, it’s hard to say how long these security camera deals are going to last, so we recommend hopping on one of these sales; especially if you’ve been looking for DIY security gear for a long time. Save big on multiple Blink products when you purchase through Amazon. Want a new door lock to go with that video doorbell? Take a look at some of the best smart lock deals we found!