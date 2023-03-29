 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount vs. Wyze Cam Pan v3: which is best?

Jon Bitner
By

When it comes to affordable indoor cameras, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount and the Wyze Cam Pan v3 are at the top of the class. Both offer high-quality footage, along with a bevy of other useful features that make them stand out in a crowded market. The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount is a bit more expensive (it costs $60, compared to $34 for the Wyze Pan v3), but which one is better for your smart home? Here’s a comprehensive look at the Wyze Pan v3 and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount to help you decide.

Video quality

The Blink Mini installed in the Pan-Tilt Mount.

Both the Wyze Pan v3 and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount capture 1080p footage. They also both work in the dark, with Blink featuring infrared night vision and Wyze using color night vision, which allows them to function around the clock. Both look great when viewed on your smartphone, and it’s hard to go wrong with either if you’re worried about video quality.

Related Videos

Winner: Tie

Feature and spec list

Customers expect indoor cameras to be loaded with auxiliary features that complement the standard video feed, and both the Wyze and Blink products deliver a robust spec sheet. From two-way audio and motion detection to video history and smartphone notifications, the Wyze Cam Pan v3 and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount don’t leave much out. However, the Wyze Cam Pan v3 does offer a built-in Privacy Mode that angles the camera directly at the ground — blocking its view of your home. That’s a big selling point, and one that gives it an edge over the competition.

Related

They are also capable of panning and tilting to cover all corners of your room, as 360-degree coverage is offered by both products.

It’s also worth noting that the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount is technically two separate products (the standard Blink Mini camera, which costs $35 separately, and the Pan-Tilt Mount add-on, which costs $30). This means you can remove the camera from the Pan-Tilt Mount if desired, whereas the Wyze Cam Pan v3 is a single product that cannot be detached from its base.

Winner: Wyze Cam Pan v3

Monthly fees and what you get

Two Wyze Cam Pan v3 units on a white background.

Both products can be used without a subscription, but opting for a monthly plan unlocks heaps of useful features. Blink’s entry-level plan costs $3 per month and gives you a 60-day video history, motion-activated smartphone notifications, video sharing, and photo captures. There’s also a Blink Plus Plan for $10 per month that gives you an extended warranty and discounts on other Blink devices.

With Wyze, you can sign up for Cam Plus — which provides you with cloud video recording, person detection, smart event reports, and Wyze Web View (allowing you to watch your video feed on a web browser or tablet). This costs just $2 per month, and since it’s comparable to Blink’s offering, its lower price makes it a better option.

Winner: Wyze Cam Pan v3

Ease of use

The Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount on a wooden table.

Smart indoor cameras are almost always accompanied by intuitive smartphone apps, and that’s no exception for the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount and Wyze Cam Pan v3. Both are remarkably easy to use, give you instant access to all available features, and play nicely with Amazon Alexa and other smart home ecosystems. Rest assured that regardless of which you choose, you’ll be able to use it without having to fiddle with a clunky interface or dig through thousands of menus.

Winner: Tie

Which is best?

If you’re looking for the best value for your money, the Wyze Cam Pan v3 is an easy recommendation. It goes toe-to-toe with the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount, yet clocks in at nearly half the price. Its dual-cube design is a bit awkward, but it does allow for the inclusion of a Privacy Mode.

The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount, meanwhile, offers a design that’s easier on the eyes. And since Blink is owned by Amazon, you’re guaranteed to get a high-quality product that integrates seamlessly with Alexa. This makes it a great choice if you have tons of other Alexa products in your smart home and are already a fan of their performance. But since Wyze also works with Alexa, it’s the better pick for shoppers on a budget.

Editors' Recommendations

Tight budget? Wyze Cam Spotlight is irresistibly priced under $50
Wyze Cam Spotlight.

Wyze continues to impress with its low-cost, budget offerings, and the new Wyze Cam Spotlight is no exception at the irresistible price of under $50. This bundle combines the Wyze Cam v3 with the Wyze Spotlight to take full advantage of the camera's Starlight CMOS Sensor. While it can already provide clear details in near-pitch-black conditions, a little bit of light helps it provide color. Combined with a spotlight, the Wyze Cam v3 can provide clear, full-color details of anything on camera. The spotlight also draws more attention to the area and makes your home a far less appealing target for thieves. After all, burglars aren't fond of the limelight.

This device consists of the Wyze Cam v3 and the Wyze Cam Spotlight, but the combined features of these two devices are what make this bundle so appealing. They include a miniature siren that can be used to frighten away intruders (or, as Wyze points out, to startle pesky animals like squirrels), two-way communication through the Wyze App, and IP65 weather resistance. This level of resistance means you can place the camera anywhere indoors or out, provided you don't want to mount it at the bottom of a fountain.

Read more
Abode launches a $30 security camera to rival the Wyze Cam V3
abode launches 30 cam 2 security camera news on desk

One of the primary obstacles people encounter with DIY home security systems is the steep cost of equipment. High-end cameras regularly cost $150 or more per device, which makes it difficult to fully outfit your entire home without breaking the bank. Abode is offerung a solution to this problem with the Abode Cam 2, a small home security camera fully loaded with all the features you need. And you know what? It looks an awful like the Wyze Cam V3.

The Abode Cam 2 is available for pre-order starting today for just $30. This price includes the camera itself, as well as support for 24/7 video recording and individual event tracking.

Read more
Wyze Cam v3 works indoors and outdoors, all for just $20
wyze cam v3 works indoors outdoors just 20 dollars

Wyze is a major name in the home security world, particularly with regard to home security on a budget. The company has been relentless of late, announcing a slew of new smart home devices like a smart thermostat and video doorbell. With today's announcement, though, it's back to security cameras with the new Wyze Cam v3 -- both an indoor and outdoor cam priced at just $20, making it one of the most affordable options for home security on the market.

The low price includes a tremendous number of features, including a starlight sensor that helps grant color night vision. Almost no smart cameras have an advanced feature like color night vision at this price point. It also has a black-and-white night vision for areas where there is next to no light available.

Read more