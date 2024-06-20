 Skip to main content
This Blink security camera 3-pack bundle is only $140 today

The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 mounted on a brick wall.
Blink

One of the best security camera deals available today is over at Best Buy. Right now you can buy the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera wireless 1080p security system for $140 instead of $260. Yup, that’s a $120 saving on something that will give you extensive peace of mind at home. If you’re keen to learn more about how this system can improve your life, keep reading. We’re on hand to explain all or you can just tap the buy button if you know it’s for you.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera wireless 1080p security system

If you’re looking for the best outdoor security cameras, you’ll like what Blink has to offer here. While it’s not as big a name as Arlo, the products are still great. With the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera wireless 1080p security system, you get three cameras which you can place pretty much anywhere in your yard, from the fence to a wall by your door or anywhere else you need to keep an eye on.

Each camera provides 1080p HD live view as well as infrared night vision so you can always see what’s going on, even at night. They all also provide crisp two-way audio so you can speak to anyone who happens to be hanging around your camera and property. There’s enhanced motion detection so you get alerted more quickly with dual-zone, enhanced motion detection getting sent straight to your smartphone.

If you have an optional Blink subscription plan, you can even get alerts when a person is detected thanks to its embedded computer vision. Alongside that, it’s possible to store events in the cloud or you can do so locally with the bundled in Sync Module 2.

The Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera wireless 1080p security system works with Alexa so you can connect it to your smart speaker to engage live view, arm, or disarm your system, and other features. The full kit comes with three cameras, one Sync Module 2 kit, batteries, and mounting kit, as well as a USB cable, and power adapter. It doesn’t take long to set up at all, just as you would expect from some of the best home security cameras around.

Usually costing $260, you can currently buy the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera wireless 1080p security system for $140 right now at Best Buy. That means by buying today, you save $120 off the regular price. If you’re excited to equip your home with a better security system, check this one out now before the deal ends soon.

