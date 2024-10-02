 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Big Deal Days is a week away, but this Blink camera pack is 62% off already

By
The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 mounted on a brick wall.
Blink

Full Prime Day deals may not kick off until October 8 courtesy of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon cutting the price on some highly sought after technology. In particular, it currently has the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera system reduced by a massive 62%. Normally $260, it’s down to $100 for a limited time, making today an unmissable time to buy. One of the best Prime Day security camera deals around, it’s hard to find better value elsewhere. If you’re keen to secure your home, read on while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera system

Launched in 2023, the Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the company’s newer additions, building on the success of the previous model. The fourth generation of wire-free smart security camera, it’ll keep you aware of everything going on outside your home.

At all times, you can use its enhanced motion detection with dual zones to ensure you can see what’s happening nearby. Besides motion detection, the Blink Outdoor 4 will also recognize when a person is around so you know what you’re dealing with or who’s calling. Through two-way audio, you can easily speak to them too without needing to move from the spot. Picture quality is good at 1080p HD, and there’s infrared night vision for when the light goes low.

Related

If you check out the differences between the Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Outdoor 3, you’ll notice that they are reasonably subtle, but at this price there’s no need to go one step backwards. You’re snagging one of the best home security cameras in a deal that includes three cameras, so you can easily cover your home and yard. The Blink Outdoor 4 works with Alexa so you can use voice controls to engage live view, arm or disarm the system, and more. It’s a well-rounded yet surprisingly simple system.

The Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera system normally costs $260, but right now it’s enjoying a huge price drop thanks to Amazon’s forthcoming Big Deal Days event. That means it’s down to only $100, so you’re saving 62% off the setup. If now is the time for you to arm your home with better security, snap up this deal before it ends very soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best security camera deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink and more on sale
These are the best security camera deals available right now
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

Home security cameras can offer a lot of peace of mind, even if you don't necessarily buy the best that the market has to offer. On the other hand, if you do want to spend a little bit extra on your home security setup, then there are a lot of great wireless security cameras you can grab that can also save you the hassle of pulling power. On the bright side, there are a lot of great security camera deals you can take advantage of, and we've gone out and collected some of our favorites across various price brackets. Also, if you're using the Amazon system, you may want to check out these Ring camera deals specifically.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Security Camera -- $28, was $50

While this is ostensibly made for your garage, there's no reason the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage can't work for other uses as well, especially if you don't need the highest quality of recording. It has an HD camera, which isn't a ton, but it does have an impressive 130-degree field of view. The MyQ also connects through dual-band Wi-Fi for a better connection, and it even has two-way communication, which is impressive for something at this price bracket.

Read more
Best cordless vacuum deals: Big discounts on Dyson, Shark, and more
Woman vacuuming floor with Dyson V11 Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum.

While corded vacuum cleaners are great for bigger messes, they can be pretty unwieldy and a pain to work around the cord, not to mention they take up quite a bit of space. On the other hand, cordless vacuums are a lot lighter and easier to maneuver, and while they don't have a very long battery life, they're great for smaller homes and smaller messes. Even better, there are many great cordless vacuums out there that have come out in the past few years, and even though you could go for some higher-end Dyson deals, you can just as easily grab something that's a lot more budget-friendly.

On the other hand, if you'd prefer to go with a more traditional vacuum, check out some of these vacuum deals, as well as the alternative Robot vacuum deals and Roomba deals.
Best Dyson cordless vacuum deals

Read more
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is only $100 today for an early Prime deal
A woman using the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner in her home.

Not all vacuum deals will get tough stains out of your carpets and upholstery. You'll need a dedicated device like the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner, which is down to only $100 in an early offer from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. The shopping event will run from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, but this cleaning gadget is already available with a $24 discount on its original price of $124. There's a chance that its price returns to normal sooner than you expect though, so if you're interested, you should shop this bargain immediately.

Why you should buy the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
When you're constantly dealing with pet mess and other types of stains on carpets and upholstery, the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner will help make life easier for you. Its strong spray and suction capabilities will thoroughly clean surfaces, and with its 48-ounce tank, you'll be able to go through more areas in your home before you need to refill it. The lightweight and compact design of the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner will also make it easy to carry it across all of the rooms in your house. The power cord is 15 feet long, so you won't have to unplug and replug often as you move.

Read more