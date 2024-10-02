Prime Big Deal Days is a week away, but this Blink camera pack is 62% off already

Full Prime Day deals may not kick off until October 8 courtesy of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon cutting the price on some highly sought after technology. In particular, it currently has the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera system reduced by a massive 62%. Normally $260, it’s down to $100 for a limited time, making today an unmissable time to buy. One of the best Prime Day security camera deals around, it’s hard to find better value elsewhere. If you’re keen to secure your home, read on while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera system

Launched in 2023, the Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the company’s newer additions, building on the success of the previous model. The fourth generation of wire-free smart security camera, it’ll keep you aware of everything going on outside your home.

At all times, you can use its enhanced motion detection with dual zones to ensure you can see what’s happening nearby. Besides motion detection, the Blink Outdoor 4 will also recognize when a person is around so you know what you’re dealing with or who’s calling. Through two-way audio, you can easily speak to them too without needing to move from the spot. Picture quality is good at 1080p HD, and there’s infrared night vision for when the light goes low.

If you check out the differences between the Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Outdoor 3, you’ll notice that they are reasonably subtle, but at this price there’s no need to go one step backwards. You’re snagging one of the best home security cameras in a deal that includes three cameras, so you can easily cover your home and yard. The Blink Outdoor 4 works with Alexa so you can use voice controls to engage live view, arm or disarm the system, and more. It’s a well-rounded yet surprisingly simple system.

The Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera system normally costs $260, but right now it’s enjoying a huge price drop thanks to Amazon’s forthcoming Big Deal Days event. That means it’s down to only $100, so you’re saving 62% off the setup. If now is the time for you to arm your home with better security, snap up this deal before it ends very soon.