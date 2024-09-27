 Skip to main content
This Blink outdoor security set is $110 today — normally $300

By
Blink Outdoor closeup of camera.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Home security is the kind of consumer tech category that you can never have too much of. After all, nothing says peace of mind like being able to lock your doors and windows at night while being monitored by some of the best DIY surveillance gear on the market. Speaking of which, we came across the following offer while looking through Amazon deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 on Amazon, you’ll spend $110. At full price, this bundle goes for $300. Plus, you can rest easy with the Blink’s warranty and Amazon’s return policy ensuring your peace of mind.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 bundle

When it comes to outdoor cameras, the Blink Outdoor 4 stands out for its exceptional performance. It delivers vibrant and colorful daytime and nighttime footage in 1080p HD at 30fps, and its motion detection capabilities are top-notch. With the ability to create and customize motion detection zones using the Blink app, you can ensure the Outdoor 4 is always focused on what matters most to you.

The other camera you’ll find in this bundle is the Blink Mini 2. Designed for indoor use (Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter sold separately), the Mini 2 requires AC power, captures footage in full HD, and has a 143-degree FOV. This means it can cover a wide area of your home, providing comprehensive surveillance. This bundle comes with a Sync Module 2, too, which is the bridge both cameras use to talk to your Wi-Fi network.

Using the Blink app on your phone or tablet, you’ll be able to use two-way audio to communicate with visitors, as well as access an event log, check battery level for the Outdoor 4, and many other settings.

We see a lot of security camera deals, but these Amazon markdowns on Blink hardware is a promo you don’t want to miss. As a matter of fact, Amazon is even lowering the prices of other popular Blink gear, including the Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera and this bundle that includes the Blink Video Doorbell and three Outdoor 4 cams. We also recommend taking a look at some of the best early Prime Day deals we’ve been digging up.

