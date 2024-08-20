The Blink security camera 5-pack is over 40% off today

Placing security cameras around your home is one of the simplest ways of protecting your family, but the costs will add up if you’re planning to install a whole system of them. Fortunately, there are security camera deals that will let you enjoy huge savings, such as Amazon’s 42% discount for a five-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4. From the bundle’s original price of $400, it’s down to only $232 in a limited-time offer. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for this chance at $168 off, so you should complete your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the best home security cameras that you can buy right now, as it offers a wide range of features that will provide safety to your family. After an easy installation process, as the security camera is battery-powered so there’s no need to deal with wires, you’ll be able to watch 1080p live streams, activate night vision, and speak to people with two-way audio through the Blink app. You’ll also be able to access these features through smart displays that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

We highly recommend getting a Blink subscription, which starts at $3 per month, with the Blink Outdoor 4 so that you can maximize the capabilities of the security camera. Members will be able to save video clips so you can look back at recent events that the Blink Outdoor 4 captured, while Person Detection that will send you real-time alerts when the security camera detects people, and not animals nor objects, among many other benefits.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is an excellent security camera for adding a layer of protection around your home, so imagine installing five of them at once. Don’t miss this chance at a five-pack of the surveillance device for an affordable $232 from Amazon, following a $168 discount on the bundle’s sticker price of $400. We don’t think it’s going to stay at 42% off for long, and in fact, there’s a chance that its back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow. Don’t hesitate with your transaction for the five-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera, as any delay may cause you to lose this money-saving opportunity.