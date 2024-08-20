 Skip to main content
The Blink security camera 5-pack is over 40% off today

By
Placing security cameras around your home is one of the simplest ways of protecting your family, but the costs will add up if you’re planning to install a whole system of them. Fortunately, there are security camera deals that will let you enjoy huge savings, such as Amazon’s 42% discount for a five-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4. From the bundle’s original price of $400, it’s down to only $232 in a limited-time offer. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for this chance at $168 off, so you should complete your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the best home security cameras that you can buy right now, as it offers a wide range of features that will provide safety to your family. After an easy installation process, as the security camera is battery-powered so there’s no need to deal with wires, you’ll be able to watch 1080p live streams, activate night vision, and speak to people with two-way audio through the Blink app. You’ll also be able to access these features through smart displays that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

We highly recommend getting a Blink subscription, which starts at $3 per month, with the Blink Outdoor 4 so that you can maximize the capabilities of the security camera. Members will be able to save video clips so you can look back at recent events that the Blink Outdoor 4 captured, while Person Detection that will send you real-time alerts when the security camera detects people, and not animals nor objects, among many other benefits.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is an excellent security camera for adding a layer of protection around your home, so imagine installing five of them at once. Don’t miss this chance at a five-pack of the surveillance device for an affordable $232 from Amazon, following a $168 discount on the bundle’s sticker price of $400. We don’t think it’s going to stay at 42% off for long, and in fact, there’s a chance that its back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow. Don’t hesitate with your transaction for the five-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera, as any delay may cause you to lose this money-saving opportunity.

This indoor pizza oven deal cuts the price from $400 to $200, today only
Pizza lovers who are on the hunt for affordable oven deals should set their sights on the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven, which is available with a 50% discount from Best Buy for an extremely limited time. From its original price of $400, it's down to only $200, but only for several hours more. You're going to miss this chance at $200 in savings for this pizza oven if you keep hesitating, so we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven
Do you always find yourself craving pizza, but you'd rather make your own at certain times than to always order a delivery? If you want an indoor pizza oven that's budget-friendly and easy to use, you can't go wrong with the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven. Designed for use in the kitchen with insulation technology for safety, its 12.5-inch square pizza stone is capable of making up to 12-inch pizzas of all styles, including Neapolitan and deep dish. This pizza oven can reach temperatures of up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can achieve a crispy crust and bubbling cheese whenever you cook.

If you’ve ever considered buying a Keurig, you should jump on this deal
Coffee lovers who have been planning to buy from Keurig deals should definitely take advantage of Amazon's offer for the Keurig K-Mini. The single-serve coffee maker, which usually sells for $100, is on sale with a 40% discount that pulls its price down to a very affordable $60. The savings of $40 will only be available for a limited time though, so jump on it soon. Add the coffee maker to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately as it would be a shame to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
The Keurig K-Mini is much smaller than other Keurig coffee makers, but that's what makes it perfect for solo coffee lovers and couples. It won't take up too much space on your kitchen countertop, but since it uses Keurig's trademark K-Cup coffee pods, it's extremely easy to brew all kinds of beverages. Just pop in the coffee pod in the Keurig K-Mini, choose your cup size from 6 ounces to 12 ounces, and press the button. You'll have to refill its water reservoir after every brew, but that's not a big deal if you're just making one to two cups every time.

Ring doorbells are up to 50% off at Best Buy this week
There are some great Ring deals happening at Best Buy right now. We’ve picked out the best of the bunch with discounts on the Ring Video Doorbell as well as the Ring Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free 1080p Security Camera for when you need extra peace of mind. If you’re keen to secure your home, this is what you need. Here’s all you need to know about the two deals, but bear in mind that each is likely to end very soon, so you’ll need to be fast to avoid missing out.
Ring Video Doorbell -- $50, was $100

One of the best video doorbells around, the Ring Video Doorbell is a delight to use. It offers 1080p HD video along with two-way talk, so you can easily check up on your home from anywhere, and you can even chat with anyone you see on your property right though the camera. It’s possible to adjust the motion zone settings so the doorbell only focuses on the areas you need to protect. You’ll then get real-time mobile notifications any time someone comes over. It also has infrared night vision so it works in low light situations, and you can use Quick Replies to chat with a delivery person. It also works with Alexa, so you can hear audio announcements when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the sensors.

