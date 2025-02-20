 Skip to main content
This Blink Outdoor 4 security camera deal will save you $100

When it comes to security camera deals, Blink is one of the most trusted names. That’s why offers involving the brand almost always sell out quickly, which is what we expect to happen with Amazon’s limited-time discount for a three-camera system of the Blink Outdoor 4. From the bundle’s original price of $260, it’s down to only $156 for huge savings of $104. You need to be fast with your purchase, as tomorrow may already be too late to get the package at 40% off.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera

The Blink Outdoor 4 is a fantastic outdoor security camera that’s easy to set up around your home — just place the three weather-resistant cameras in the locations that you want to monitor, plug in the included Sync Module where their recorded footage will be stored, and finish the installation through the Blink app. You’ll be able to look through the lens of the cameras at any time through the app, and you don’t have to worry about replacing their batteries often as two AA batteries will last up to two years. It’s also highly recommended to sign up for a Blink plan to gain access to features such as cloud storage, person detection, and video sharing.

When you compare the Blink Outdoor 4 versus Blink Outdoor 3, the first thing that you’d notice with the newer model is its more streamlined design. There are other upgrades though, such as a wider field of view at 143 degrees from 110 degrees so you’ll be able to see more, improved motion detection for more reliable alerts, and more crisp infrared night vision for a better look when it’s dark outside.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is an excellent choice if you want to equip your home with a security camera, and getting three of the device at 40% off is a deal that you wouldn’t want to miss. The discounted price of $156 for the bundle, for savings of $104 on its sticker price of $260, will only be available for a limited time though. If you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for this three-pack of the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera as soon as you can.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
