Buy 3 Blink Outdoor security cameras and save $145 at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Blink Outdoor security camera, wet from the rain.
Blink

For complete surveillance to protect your family and your home, you’ll want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Blink Outdoor security camera. The retailer is offering three units of the device for just $105, for savings of $145 on the bundle’s original price of $250. There’s going to be a lot of interest in this bargain, which means stock will likely run out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor security camera

The third-generation release of the Blink Outdoor security camera is easy to set up because it’s wireless, so there’s no need to tinker with cables and power cords. It’s powered by a pair of AA lithium batteries, lasting up to two years before you need to replace them. Once it’s up and running, you can receive motion detection alerts on your smartphone through the Blink Home Monitor app, and you can customize the motion zones so that the alerts will only trigger when there’s movement in specific areas. You’ll be able to look through the Blink Outdoor’s Full HD camera and use its two-way audio to communicate with visitors through the app, so you’ll always have eyes and ears on what’s going on outside your home.

The Blink Outdoor is in our roundup of the best home security cameras as the top option for Amazon’s Alexa, as it works seamlessly with smart displays powered by the digital assistant like the Amazon Echo Show. If you want to save the videos that are recoded by the Blink Outdoor security camera, you can either buy the Blink Sync Module 2 for local storage or sign up for a Blink subscription plan for cloud storage.

Just one unit of the Blink Outdoor security camera will help in making sure that your family is safe at home, so imagine what three units will do for your peace of mind. You can currently get three Blink Outdoor security cameras for $105 from Best Buy, which is less than half the bundle’s original price of $250 after a $145 discount. You’re going to have to be quick though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks are already running low. Complete the purchase immediately as the offer may be gone as soon as tonight.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
