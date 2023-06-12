Safeguard your home with the third-generation Blink Outdoor wireless security camera, which is available from Amazon with a $40 discount that pulls its price down to $60 from $100. With this price cut, you’ll be able to equip your home with multiples of this security camera for a more complete protection system. However, since we’re not sure how long this offer will remain online, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase as soon as possible. The bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so hurry up.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor wireless security camera

The third-generation Blink Outdoor wireless security camera is extremely durable, as it’s designed to withstand the elements while it’s installed outside your home. As a wireless camera, it’s very easy to set up because there’s no need to tinker with wiring and to hire a professional — you can get it up and running yourself within just minutes. It requires a pair of AA batteries, but you won’t need to think about it for a while because it will take up to two years before you need to replace them.

The Blink Outdoor appears in our list of the best home security cameras as the best security camera for Alexa, as it works very well with devices that are powered by Amazon’s digital assistant like the Amazon Echo Show 10. You’ll be able to look through the camera’s lens through your smart devices, and you can use voice commands to access its controls. You don’t need to have a Blink Subscription Plan to use the security camera, but if you sign up for it, you’ll gain plenty of helpful features such as saving video clips.

There’s a lot of options out there if you’re planning to purchase a security camera to place outside your home, but it will be tough to find a better choice than the third-generation Blink Outdoor wireless security camera. It’s going to be even harder because Amazon is offering the device for just $60, for savings of $40 on its original price of $100. Whether you need just one for your front door or several to surround your house, you’re going to want to push through with the transaction as fast as you can if you want to take advantage of the discount.

