Blink Sync Module XR quadruples the range of its predecessor to 400 feet

By
The Blink Sync Module XR on a wooden background.
Blink

Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the best security cameras for shoppers seeking a device under $100, and today it’s grown a bit more enticing. The company has just launched the Blink Sync Module XR, which (when paired with the Blink Outdoor 4) allows users to place the camera farther away from their homes. All told, you’ll get an extended Wi-Fi range of up to 400 feet, offering added flexibility for large properties.

The new gadget uses Blink’s proprietary extended range radio to better penetrate physical objects, such as walls or thick nearby vegetation. This allows the Sync Module XR to offer an enhanced range compared to Wi-Fi alone, giving users the ability to mount their Blink Outdoor 4 on fences, sheds, or other buildings located far away from their homes.

With XR mode activated, you’ll get up to 200 feet of range. But enable XR+ mode, and you’ll get up to 400 feet of range — four times that of the standard Blink Sync Module.

An aerial image showing off the range of the Blink Sync Module XR.
Blink

A single Sync Module XR can support up to 10 cameras. However, range extension is only supported for up to two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras using XR and XR+ mode. That’s a minor quirk, so just note you won’t be able to place dozens of cameras 400 feet away from your module.

Like the current Sync Module, the Sync Module XR features a microSD card slot for local data storage. When all your cameras are synced to the module, you can arm and disarm them simultaneously — making the Sync Module XR an ideal central hub for your security system.

The Blink Sync Module XR is now available for $60. For a limited time, you’ll get a free Blink Outdoor 4 with the purchase of a Sync Module XR. That’s mighty enticing, and it sounds like a great way to get a head start on your Black Friday shopping.

