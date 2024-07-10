The desire to conveniently welcome in our guests, keep our home safe, and monitor our properties has never been greater. That’s why we like deals like this one on the Blink Video Doorbell. Usually $60, the Blink Video Doorbell is now just $30, saving you 50% off the regular price. Tap the button below to see the Blink Video Doorbell up close and take advantage of the deal right away or keep reading to see why this is an Amazon #1 Best Seller, what upgrades it has, and more.

Why you should buy a Blink Video Doorbell

The first thing you’ll likely notice about the Blink Video Doorbell is its circular button on the bottom half of the device. It’s enough to make it easily confusable with a Ring Video Doorbell and it is, indeed, a Ring Video Doorbell alternative. What’s important to know about the Blink Video Doorbell? It’s wireless, weatherproof, and has a 1080p and 30fps camera capable of daytime and nighttime video chats from device to phone. If you already have an indoor wiring system in place, you can wire your Blink Video Doorbell to it, though. While it does use AA batteries over more modern tech like a USB-C charger, those batteries should last you up to two years on default settings. Essentially, you can get set up in a “blink” of an eye by inserting the batteries, mounting the doorbell to your front door, and signing up for the app.

It’s important to know, however, that you can make your Blink Video Doorbell experience even better with some upgrades. The first you should consider is the for the ability to get a live view and two-way audio even when nobody is at the door. It’s not strictly necessary but it will give you increased peace of mind. The next thing you can do is get a Blink subscription plan (you get a 30-day free trial upon purchase) for $3 per month. This plan will allow for motion detection recording, person detection, and a 60-day unlimited video history in the cloud. (Don’t like subscriptions? Check out our collection of Ring Video Doorbell alternatives with no subscriptions.)

To grab your Blink Video Doorbell for $30, not $60, just tap the button below. Then, go about checking out these other early Prime Day deals to see what more you might want to spruce up your home with.