 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Blink Video Doorbells are 50% off in this early Prime Day deal

By
The Blink Video Doorbell is an affordable option for home security.
Blink

The desire to conveniently welcome in our guests, keep our home safe, and monitor our properties has never been greater. That’s why we like deals like this one on the Blink Video Doorbell. Usually $60, the Blink Video Doorbell is now just $30, saving you 50% off the regular price. Tap the button below to see the Blink Video Doorbell up close and take advantage of the deal right away or keep reading to see why this is an Amazon #1 Best Seller, what upgrades it has, and more.

Why you should buy a Blink Video Doorbell

The first thing you’ll likely notice about the Blink Video Doorbell is its circular button on the bottom half of the device. It’s enough to make it easily confusable with a Ring Video Doorbell and it is, indeed, a Ring Video Doorbell alternative. What’s important to know about the Blink Video Doorbell? It’s wireless, weatherproof, and has a 1080p and 30fps camera capable of daytime and nighttime video chats from device to phone. If you already have an indoor wiring system in place, you can wire your Blink Video Doorbell to it, though. While it does use AA batteries over more modern tech like a USB-C charger, those batteries should last you up to two years on default settings. Essentially, you can get set up in a “blink” of an eye by inserting the batteries, mounting the doorbell to your front door, and signing up for the app.

It’s important to know, however, that you can make your Blink Video Doorbell experience even better with some upgrades. The first you should consider is the for the ability to get a live view and two-way audio even when nobody is at the door. It’s not strictly necessary but it will give you increased peace of mind. The next thing you can do is get a Blink subscription plan (you get a 30-day free trial upon purchase) for $3 per month. This plan will allow for motion detection recording, person detection, and a 60-day unlimited video history in the cloud. (Don’t like subscriptions? Check out our collection of Ring Video Doorbell alternatives with no subscriptions.)

To grab your Blink Video Doorbell for $30, not $60, just tap the button below. Then, go about checking out these other early Prime Day deals to see what more you might want to spruce up your home with.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best 4th of July grill deals: Get a Blackstone for under $200
The Weber Spirit II E-310 3-burner propane gas grill on a white background.

Every family should have their own grill for barbecue parties and large gatherings, so if you don't have one yet, you should check out what's available from this year's 4th of July grill deals. There are different kinds of grills depending on the fuel that they use, including propane grills, charcoal grills, and pellet grills, and they come in a variety of sizes. No matter what type of grill you're looking for, you'll surely find one that matches your preferences and fits within your budget from these grill deals that we've rounded up below. Walmart 4th of July deals and Best Buy 4th of July deals are stealing the show when it comes to grills this year.
Sesslife portable charcoal grill and offset smoker -- $120, was $200

The Sesslife portable charcoal grill and offset smoker is the perfect starter grill for any family because of its budget-friendly price and simple usage. It offers a total cooking area of 427 square inches between its main chamber and side smoker, and it comes with a thermometer so that you can monitor cooking temperatures. The grill is made of heat-resistant steel so it can withstand high temperatures, and it has a side chimney so that the smoke will be carried away from you while you're cooking.

Read more
Get up to $1,600 off a French door refrigerator in LG’s 4th of July sale
LG 27.8 cubic feet 4-door and french door smart refrigerator product image

If you're setting up a new house or just upgrading your old kitchen, then you may be looking for some great smart refrigerators, and with so many great refrigerator brands on the market, it can be hard to pick something great. Luckily, LG has a lot of great options, and it's holding an early with huge discounts across the board of up to 45%. That said, there are a couple of great standouts, and in particular, LG's 30 cubic foot smart french door refrigerator, which usually goes for $3,999 but has been massively knocked down to $2,499, which constitutes a whopping $1,500 discount.

Why you should buy the LG 30 cubic foot Smart French Door Refrigerator
As you might expect for a refrigerator with 30 cubic feet of storage, there's a massive amount of space in LG's fridge to fit your stuff, although that's not the most interesting feature. In fact, it's the middle drawer that can act as both a fridge and a freezer at essentially the flick of a switch. As such, it's great for people who are constantly either running out of fridge or freezer space or have a hard time planning for the stuff that's going to be in there, so you get a little bit of extra leeway with that.

Read more
Blink Video Doorbell bundle gets a $200 discount in early Prime Day deal
The Blink Video Doorbell is an affordable option for home security.

Security camera deals are some of the most important promotions when it comes to your peace-of-mind. And in the lead-up to Prime Day deals, Amazon deals are only going to get more aggressive. That’s a good thing though, especially when the company is bundling multiple Blink items together to give you one big heap of savings. 

Right now, you can purchase the Blink Video Doorbell, three Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras, and the Sync Module 2 for $120, everything included. If that sounds like it’s too good to be true, rest assured you’re not dreaming. 

Read more