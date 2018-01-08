Blink Video Doorbell brings simple, cost-effective security to your doorstep

Adding to its ever-growing lineup of smart cameras and home security devices, Blink officially showcased its forthcoming battery-powered video doorbell at CES 2018. Completely wireless and easy to install, the Blink Video Doorbell gives homeowners peace of mind with motion detection, live-streaming video with two-way audio, infrared night vision, HD video alerts, smartphone video alerts, and several other security features. The Blink Video Doorbell runs on just two AA batteries, which should allow it to operate for up to two years.

Many other home security systems offer similar features to Blink’s forthcoming device, but what makes the Video Doorbell so unique is its overall ease of use and dead-simple installation.

Since the doorbell is wireless, users can stick it anywhere they want and easily connect it to their home Wi-Fi network. If desired, they can even set up Blink’s offering to work with existing doorbell wiring, which allows the previous doorbell’s chime to be used. This installation method also allows the doorbell to forgo battery operation in favor of traditional power.

Like most of today’s smart home devices, the doorbell’s features are all accessible via a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Once paired, users can check out all the action happening at their front door using their smartphone or tablet. Users can also carry out a two-way conversation with visitors after the doorbell is rung, record these interactions, and send motion-detection alerts to their smartphone.

Available in both a white and black-and-grey iteration to existing Blink customers, the stand-alone Blink Video Doorbell will retail for $99. New Blink customers can purchase the doorbell, along with the Blink Sync Module, for $129. There are currently no other costs associated with the Blink Video Doorbell.

Given Amazon’s recent acquisition of Blink, the doorbell will likely get Alexa integration when it lands in the first half of 2018.