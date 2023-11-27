 Skip to main content
This portable power station is $198 for Cyber Monday and I never hit the road without it

Bluetti EB3A Solar Generator with smart power management.
There are a lot of great reasons to add a portable power station to your smart home, and this Cyber Monday deal is at the top of the list. The Bluetti EB3A portable power station is regularly priced at $299, which is pretty reasonable as portable power stations go. But among the current Cyber Monday deals you’ll find at Amazon right now is a $101 savings on the EB3A, which brings its price down to just $198. Amazon is also including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Bluetti EB3A portable power station

In addition to its discounted Cyber Monday price, one of the best reasons to get the Bluetti EB3A is that it makes a great digital lifestyle extension. In fact, I’ve used it in just such a way for a little while now. With the EB3A in tow I’ve filed articles with Digital Trends from the tailgate of my SUV, from a picnic table near the beach, and from campgrounds along the highway. It has two power outlets for keeping larger devices like laptops and cameras charged up, as well as several USB ports that can be used to connect smaller devices like phones and tablets. It even has a wireless charging pad, which is more convenience than my home desk came with.

But the Bluetti EB3A makes sense for more than just road trips and getaways. The Bluetti EB3A can come in extremely handy around the house, as can any of the best portable power stations, particularly if you deal with seasonal power outages like during hurricane or tornado seasons. Its Turbo Charging technology will see it going from a 0% charge to an 80% charge in just 30 minutes when plugged into an AC outlet, so you can get it charged up quickly should you anticipate the power going out at any moment. The EB3A can even be paired with solar panels, which will not only keep it charged up when you’ve got it out in the wild, but would also be beneficial if your home suffers a long-term power outage for any reason.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

The Bluetti EB3A portable power station is marked down to just $198 at Amazon for Cyber Monday. This is a discount of $101 from its regular price of $299. You’ll get free shipping with a purchase, as well as plenty of good reason to hit the road.

