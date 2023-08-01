 Skip to main content
Built for pet hair: This robot vacuum was $900 but is now $220

It isn’t all that uncommon to find a discount on one of the best robot vacuums, but it is pretty rare to find savings like you can currently find on the bObsweep PetHair Slam robot vacuum. This robot vacuum would normally cost $900, but right now at Best Buy you can grab it for just $220. This is a massive savings of $680, but you’ll need to act quickly. This is a limited time deal and the clock is ticking. Best Buy is also including free shipping with your purchase.

Why you should buy the bObsweep PetHair Slam robot vacuum

One of the first things you need to look out for when adding a robot vacuum to your smart home is capability. It isn’t going to add much convenience to your life if it doesn’t function at least as well as a traditional vacuum. The bObsweep PetHair Slam is a good addition to homes with pets and kids distinctly because it has such great vacuuming capabilities. It easily lifts fur off floors, and it makes easy work of large scraps and bits as well as dust and dirt that collects along baseboards and in corners. It competes well with the best robot vacuums for pet hair and can do the job on any home or office floor surface.

Smarts are another thing you’ll want in a robot vacuum, and this one doesn’t disappoint. It has laser vision and state of the art mapping and localizing technology. This allows the vacuum to create a map of its surrounds and plan the best cleaning path for coverage of the entire house. It’s easy to use with the bObsweep mobile app, which gives you complete control over how, where, and when the vacuum operates. When it’s all done cleaning up, it returns automatically to its charging station, and technology such as edge detection keep it from falling off stairs and bumping into furniture while it’s working.

While the bObsweep PetHair Slam isn’t usually very affordable at its regular price of $900, right now you can grab it for just $220. This is a savings of $680, and Best Buy is including free shipping. Act quickly and grab this deal while you can, as it ends tonight at midnight.

