Looking for the best robot vacuum deals? Best Buy has quite the highlight with an absolutely astonishing $660 off the bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robot Vacuum. Usually priced at $900, it’s down to $240 for today only. Yup, today only, so you’ll need to be quick if you’ve been contemplating buying a robot vacuum. With such a huge discount involved, let’s take a look at what it offers for the price. Remember — be quick to hit that buy button if it sounds good to you.

Why you should buy the bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robot Vacuum

bObsweep may not be the first name you think of when considering what the best robot vacuums are, but maybe that should change. With the bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robot Vacuum, you get a huge array of key features for the price. It has a combination of LiDAR and advanced sensors so it’s capable of mapping your entire home. By doing so, the vacuum can then plan the best cleaning path for full coverage of your house as well as adjust according to where you need the focus to be. Such laser vision is great but it’s even better when backed up with fantastic suction power.

The bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robot Vacuum offers what it describes as ferocious boosts suction power that can lift pet fur off floors, while its main brush and twin side brushes spin in tandem to pick up scraps and other bits along the way. It also collects dust and dirt collected along baseboards as well as in corners so nothing is overlooked here. If you’ve been looking for one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair specifically, this should more than suffice.

In terms of maintenance, the bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robot Vacuum is capable of automatically returning to its charging station as needed. It also has edge detection so it won’t fall off any steps or awkward areas. You also have complete control over it via the bObsweep app right down to being able to create customized schedules that suit you, along with setting NoSweep zones to stop it from cleaning where you don’t want it to go. You can even buy a separate mop accessory to turn it into a wet/dry cleaner.

The bObsweep PetHair SLAM Robot Vacuum is usually priced at $900 but it’s enjoying a huge discount at Best Buy for today only. Down to just $240 for the next few hours, if you’ve been waiting to buy a robot vacuum, this is your chance to save big. Don’t miss out on this huge saving by waiting around.

