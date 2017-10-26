Bosch expands dishwasher recall to address fire risk from faulty cords

Why it matters to you Dishwashers are supposed to be convenient, not fire hazards. If you think you are affected, check your dishwasher's serial number before using it.

Own a dishwasher at home? If so, it may be worth it to double check the manufacturer and model number. BSH Home Appliances, the manufacturer of Bosch and other dishwashers, has expanded its two-year-old recall relating to power cords that are overheating and catching fire.

Back in 2015, BSH Home Appliance announced the original recall with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. This included 194,000 dishwashers across the Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau, and Jenn-Air brands. BSH reported ten cases of power cords overheating, five of which started fires that caused property damage. The overheating occurred during use, not when the dishwashers were sitting idle.

Two years later, BSH has received five additional reports of power cords overheating, catching fire, and causing property damage. This has caused the firm to recall an extra 459,000 dishwashers, bringing the total to 663,000 across the United States and Canada. No injuries have been reported.

The dishwasher recall includes various models that have been manufactured by BSH Home Appliances over a span of seven years, from January 2008 to January 2017. They were available in stainless steel, black, white, or with a custom panel. Prices ranged from $850 to $2,600.

If dishwasher users own one of the affected models, BSH urges them to arrange for a free inspection and replacement power cord. According to Consumer Reports, the repair should take less than an hour. Besides checking the CPSC recall notice, owners can also call the BSH recall hotline at 888-965-5813 for more information.

Before going online or calling the hotline, users should know where to find their model and serial numbers. Often times, these are printed inside the dishwasher on either the top or side of the inner door panel. Bosch suggests owners pay extra attention to their serial numbers since not every unit from the same model line is included in the recall.

While they don’t happen all the time, recalls are not uncommon when items are mass produced. Last year, Samsung had to recall washing machines due to an issue with exploding.

To double check as to whether a dishwasher is part of the recall, Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air, and Thermador all have places where the information can be entered on their websites.