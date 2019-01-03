Digital Trends
Smart Home

C by GE is set to triple its smart home products at CES 2019

Clayton Moore
By

C by GE is making major expansions in its investment in the smart home sector by announcing a whole slew of new products that will hit the market in 2019. The manufacturer of electrical and digital products is tripling its portfolio of available products in 2019, including a new set of full-color bulbs that are specifically designed to meet Google’s high standards, including its “Made for Google” branding that will appear on the bulbs and devices.

The Google partnership gives GE an industry-first designation and adds a new layer of usability for smart home owners who are enchanted by Google Assistant or the popular Google Home. The bulbs and switches coming onto the market can be operated without an exterior hub and can be controlled seamlessly through any of Google’s smart home devices including the Google Home, Google Mini, Google Max or Google Home Hub using Bluetooth technology. The connective technology was a major part of last year’s launch of the initial C by GE Made-for-Google bulb and Smart Light Starter Kit, which earned the companies a CES Innovations Awards Honoree designation for the collaboration.

“Lighting is pervasive at home, which makes for an intuitive way to turn on smart benefits,” Paul Williams, general manager of Product Management and Growth for GE Lighting, said in a statement. “We are leveraging lighting’s real estate, plus powerful partner connections, to launch new easy-to-use platforms that drive more productivity, safety, and enjoyment throughout the home.

Probably the most popular item in GE’s new ecosystem of products is its full-color LEDs and the new products add full-color solutions with millions of color options as well as tunable whites in a variety of lighting solutions including a new and improved bulb for the home, an incandescent floodlight and a custom-sized lighting strip, all of which can be controlled by voice, through GE’s app, or through custom-programmed routines and schedules.

As mentioned, the new C by GE smart switches add an additional layer of control without the need for a smart home hub, giving users full control over any bulb in the house — even when its power switch is off. Users have a range of control options from simply turning lights on and off to acting as a live dimmer switch. A new embedded, battery-powered motion and ambient light sensor can also detect motion to turn on lights automatically or make “smart” changes to light based on the ambient light in the room, adding an extra layer of hands-free convenience and energy conservation.

Finally, C by GE is adding an accessories platform for additional control options, starting with a smart wall plug that makes nearly any device, whether smart or old school, controllable at home or away from home either by voice or app.

Oh, and if you’re predisposed to another device ecosystem such as Amazon’s Alexa or the Apple Homekit, don’t fret. To meet consumer demand, these new products will be compatible with other platforms when using the C-Reach hub and the newly redesigned C by GE app.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
Up Next

Photographer Dixie Dixon on camera tech, inspiration, and shooting fashion
singlecue gesture control home devices amazon
Smart Home

Eyesight shuts down production of the Singlecue gesture controller

Eyesight Technologies announced that it will be discontinuing Singlecue, its gesture-based control system. The company will no longer sell the product and will stop offering support on December 31, 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Google Booth CES 2018
Mobile

Google Assistant now lets you donate to charity with a few spoken commands

Google Assistant now makes it easier than ever to donate to charity. Using nothing but a few spoken commands, the feature lets you choose the charity of your choice, and the amount you'd like to donate. And that's it — job done!
Posted By Trevor Mogg
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

5 things to do before making the upgrade to gigabit internet

Are you upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
internet connected hot tubs balboa water group hacked 3205261408 1bffce5e7a b
Smart Home

Internet-connected hot tubs can be hacked and controlled remotely

A fix is coming later this year for tubs running a system made by Balboa Water Group after hackers discovered they could hijack the system and take control of the pumps and lights in the hot tubs.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Covering nearly 3 million square feet, the annual CES show is a gadget-lover paradise. Every year, technological titans and scrappy startups alike descend on Las Vegas to show off the amazing products they’ve been quietly toiling away on…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to make wine in an instant pot mem2
Smart Home

Woman finds wedding ring in new Instant Pot, tracks down owner on social media

Instant Pots make a great Christmas gift, but one woman opened hers to discover someone else's wedding ring inside. Through the power of social media, she was able to return to the ring to its proper owner.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cleansebot kickstarter cleaning robot 6165406
Emerging Tech

CleanseBot is like a handheld Roomba vacuum that kills germs with UV light

CleanseBot is a smart cleaning and disinfecting robot that emits UV-C light to kill 99.9 percent of germs -- without needing any nasty chemicals to do so. Here's how you can get your hands on one.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google aims to dominate CES this year, triples its floor space from 2018

CES 2019 kicks off on January 8 in Las Vegas, and Google Assistant and the Google Home smart home ecosystem promise to outdo last year's massive presence when "Hey Google" ads were everywhere you looked.
Posted By Bruce Brown
new ring security lights fcc filings ringlight
Smart Home

FCC filings show Ring is working on new security lights

Two upcoming security lights being made by Ring have been revealed in documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission. The filings seem to show that the lights won't include security cameras.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
august view doorbell leak fcc camera
News

Sneak pre-‘View’: August’s new video doorbell leaks ahead of CES

CES 2019 is just around the corner, but the new View smart video doorbell and chime from August has been revealed ahead of the show via a filing with the Federal Communications Commission.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
florida whirlpool refrigerator exploson explotion
Smart Home

Yet another home kitchen appliance explodes. This time it’s a Whirlpool fridge

We've heard of washing machines exploding and microwaves catching fire, but the explosion of a Whirlpool refrigerator is a new one to us. Fortunately no one was injured in the blast.
Posted By Clayton Moore
parks associates smart home survey saving money increases interest 130220 f yl660 037
Smart Home

What do people who don’t have smart home products want from them? Savings

Smart home devices usually carry a steeper price tag than devices that don't offer connected features, but there is one thing that will make consumers bite the bullet and pay the price: if they save money long term.
Posted By AJ Dellinger