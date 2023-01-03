 Skip to main content
Kohler introduces 2023 bathroom lineup at CES, includes lots of heated toilet seats

Jon Bitner
By

Kohler always makes a splash at CES, and the 2023 event is no exception. The focus was once again on elevating your daily hygiene, with a series of smart toilets, showerheads, and digital valves revealed by the manufacturer. We also got a closer look at the Stillness Bath — a product revealed in 2022 that’s packing a ton of premium features.

Smart toilets were at the heart of Kohler’s CES 2023 reveals, as the company displayed three new entries to its porcelain throne lineup. The most luxurious of the trio is the Numi 2.0, which is expected to clock in at over $11,000. It’s integrated with Alexa for hands-free operation and comes packed with high-end features, including a bidet, a lid that automatically opens and closes, UV cleaning, and (most importantly) a heated seat.

The Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet

The Innate Smart Toilet and Eir Smart Toilet round out Kohler’s CES 2023 toilet reveals, both of which feature heated seats but lack some of the luxury features found on the Numi 2.0.

Related

Kohler also introduced Anthem Digital Valves and Controls that provide additional functionality to your shower, such as creating presets for your favorite shower settings or purging cold water using the preprogrammed Warm-Up Mode. Other devices shown off by Kohler include the recycled glass Alo Tiles, the Statement Showering Collection of rain heads and body sprayers, the H2Wise Water Monitoring System, and the Spring Shower Infusion System.

The Kohler Stillness Bath installed in a luxury bathroom.

As for the Stillness Bath first revealed in 2022, three new models are arriving in 2023. These range in price from just under $11,000 to more than $17,000, but are designed to provide a “Zen-like” experience thanks to a unique combination of water, light, fog, and customizable aromas.

To learn more about all the new products, head over to the official Kohler website.

