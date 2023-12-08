Didn’t buy an air fryer during Black Friday? They’re still insanely cheap

Black Friday might be behind us but there are still some awesome air fryer deals around if you regret not buying one last month. We’ve spotted some super cheap air fryers at Walmart with prices starting from just $30. Here’s a quick overview of what to expect from each of them. While they won’t rival the best air fryers, they’re a great starting point, especially if you’re not convinced how much you’ll use it. (You’ll use it a lot. Honest.)

Moosoo 2-quart Air Fryer — $30, was $50

Small yet capable, the Moosoo 2-quart Air Fryer has two manual knob controls allowing you to set the temperature and time length as needed. The capacity is fine for cooking for one person, or two at a push, so it’s an ideal starter air fryer. The basket and tray are dishwasher safe with the tray being non-stick. It also comes with overheat protection, an auto shut off power feature, and it includes a cookbook with 100 recipes. If you’re not sure how much you’ll use an air fryer, this is an inexpensive way to begin.

Chefman Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer — $49, was $130

With a divider between its 8-quart capacity, you can use the Chefman Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer to cook two different foods at once. It has four presets along with intuitive digital touch controls. Temperatures can be adjusted from 200 to 400 degrees with an LED shake reminder for reminding you to give the food a turn. The basket is non-stick and dishwasher safe so it’s easy to clean between meals. It’s a great air fryer for those on a budget who still wish to cook multiple parts of a meal at once. Just put veggies in one side while there’s chicken on the other, and you’ve got yourself an easy meal.

Newest 8.5-quart Air Fryer — $65, was $160

For a larger air fryer on a budget, consider the Newest 8.5-quart Air Fryer. Its 8.5-quart capacity is sizeable and perfect for cooking for the whole family. A visible window means you can see how the food is cooking, and a built-in light helps too. 1,750W of power ensures plenty of heat with a temperature range of 175F to 400 degrees. The Newest 8.5-quart Air Fryer also has easy to use touch controls with eight presets to choose from so you can quickly start cooking popular favorites. There’s enough room here for eight servings of French Fries or a four- to six-pound chicken, so it’s perfect for a hungry family.

