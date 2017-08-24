Chipolo introduces its thinnest product yet -- the Chipolo Card

Your lost items will always be found thanks to a couple new trackers branded as the world’s tiniest and thinnest solutions to absent-mindedness. Meet the Chipolo family, a series of Internet of Things tags that will keep tabs on your important belongings, no matter how small they may be. So whether it is your glasses or your wallet that you are constantly misplacing, Chipolo can help.

“Our end goal is not to sell as many products as possible, it’s to give every inanimate item the power to be found,” said Primož Zelenšek, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo. “We’re doing this by unifying our products as well as our business partners’ products into one massive community that anyone can take advantage of to locate missing items. With our Bluetooth technology and hardware that can be easily integrated into any product, we’re on our way to creating an expansive global network with a reach so large that in the future we won’t need GPS technology to locate lost items.”

Chipolo Card The Chipolo Card is the newest offering from Chipolo and promises to be the slimmest Bluetooth tracker yet. Just 0.08 inches thick, the Card is 11 percent thinner than the Tile Slim and 63 percent thinner than the TrackR Bravo, so you can keep tabs on your possessions without adding any additional weight or bulk. The Chipolo Card is offered in white and comes with a one-year warranty and a 30-day-back guarantee. Shipment will begin in late September. Chipolo Clip The Chipolo Clip promises to be the world’s thinnest battery-powered tracking device, and is 28 percent slimmer than the Tile Slim. With a 90-decibel volume, you can stick this clip on an ID, a passport, or just about anything else that needs safekeeping. You can even remove the detachable clip to slide it into a wallet or iPhone case. The nonreplaceable battery of the Clip will give you a year of use and once it’s done for, you can buy another Chipolo Clip for 50 percent off.

Chipolo Sticker Approximately the size of a paper clip, the Chipolo Sticker claims to be the world’s smallest wireless tracking device, which means it can track some of your smallest items. Though it is 63 percent smaller than its predecessor, what it lacks in size it makes up for in volume. When you set off the Sticker, you activate its 85-decibel melody, so you can figure out just where in the couch you dropped your remote. You can charge the Sticker wirelessly so that you don’t have to disconnect the tracker in order to juice it up (reducing the chance that you may lose an item during the charging process).