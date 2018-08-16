Digital Trends
Smart Home

Fraudulent sales of home alarm systems are on the rise nationwide

Clayton Moore
By

News flash: Some salespeople are jerks and a surprisingly large amount are actual criminals. A new report from the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) finds that door-to-door alarm system sales are a major new source of concern for consumers. The firm’s 2017 Consumer Complaint Survey Report says that alarm system sales initiated by telemarketing, direct mail or salespeople going door to door are a new source of fraud.

“The complaints involve the use of scare tactics and misleading claims, lack of full disclosure about the costs and terms of the transactions, failure to provide notice of consumers’ cancellation rights, and locking consumers into long-term, automatically renewing contracts,” the report reads.

The report lists half a dozen real-world examples of rip-off artists goading or conniving homeowners, often the elderly or infirm, into signing fraudulent contracts. A man in Arkansas agreed to buy an alarm system but didn’t receive his copy of the contract, discovering the price doubled when it arrived. The Arkansas Attorney General’s office negotiated with the company to cancel the contract, remove the system, and refund the $4,927 the man paid.

The Georgia Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit obtained a $500,000 judgment against two companies with widespread misrepresentation including falsely claiming the level of criminal activity in local neighborhoods had increased and using handheld devices to make the contracts with consumers electronically.

In Ohio, the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs uncovered some fraudsters who were sending letters that appeared to come from the county government, telling nearly 900 new home buyers that their neighborhoods were unsafe because of the “opioid crisis,” and informing residents they qualified for “free” alarm systems as part of a countywide program.

How do these bad actors know which alarm company you have? More than likely, you have it advertised in your front yard or in your window. Alarm companies often place signs declaring that a home is protected by the alarm system, nominally as a deterrent to would-be criminals, but it also makes great advertising.

Don’t get pinched by these idiots. First of all, don’t let these guys into your home. You should never let a salesperson into your house unless you’re interested and you have first asked for and received written information about the offer, including all costs. Door-to-door con artists will often try to convince you that they are working with your current alarm company to “upgrade” your system. Fall for this clumsy scheme and you will just end up getting double-billed by your current alarm company and your “new” one.

Google is your friend. If you’re approached by an alarm system sales rep, run the company through the Better Business Bureau, get references, and contact your local police and fire departments to ask whether you need to register your system and if they’re aware of the alarm company’s presence in your community. At the very least, search for “company name” and “scam,” and you should have a pretty good idea right away who you’re dealing with.

Other danger signs to watch for include salespeople showing up at your door unexpectedly; claims you have been specially selected for this offer or it’s a limited-time offer; the use of scare tactics about crime in your area; and pressure to sign a contract immediately.

Also remember that door-to-door purchases of $25 or more are subject to the Federal Trade Commission’s Cooling-Off Rule, which grants consumers the right to cancel any purchase within three business days, requiring a full refund.

Don't Miss

iOS 12's best new features
airbnb accessibility filters for guests with disabilities room
News

Airbnb wants to make it much easier for you to plan a trip with your buddies

Airbnb is planning a bunch of new features that'll make arranging trips with friends and family a much more collaborative experience. It includes a way to add co-travelers to a trip so you can more easily develop an itinerary.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
trulia neighborhoods digital experience group 1
Smart Home

Trulia enables homeseekers to know the neighborhood with a new app feature

Trulia Neighborhoods is taking a closer look at neighborhoods with a new digital experience, Trulia Neighborhoods, that aims to use multimedia to depict the local character of American communities.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Echo Button
Smart Home

The best dorm gadgets of 2018

Want to outfit your dorm or college apartment with only the best (and coolest) tech? Take a look at the best dorm gadgets for 2018, from excellent cooking gadgets to the latest phone tech - and everything in between.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Nixplay Iris review
Photography

The Nixplay Iris might just make digital picture frames cool again

The digital picture frame's popularity has fizzled because of time-consuming updates and low quality -- but can a Wi-Fi connected frame change that? The Nixplay Iris is an 8-inch smart digital picture frame that wireless updates photos.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
saint louis univesity 2300 echos slu alexa
Smart Home

Alexa goes to college as Saint Louis University puts an Echo in every dorm room

Smart speakers have been deployed on campus before but Saint Louis University is going all in by providing an Amazon Echo Dot to every on-campus living space on campus, totaling over 2,300 devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best toaster ovens the hamilton beach easy reach oven with convection thumb
Smart Home

We’re lovin’ these toaster ovens that do way more than brown bread

Are you looking for a toaster oven that can make jerky or steam vegetables? Do you need a dedicated countertop appliance for making pizza? Fortunately, these toaster ovens provide a wide array of functionality.
Posted By Gia Liu
Smart Home

Hands-on with the Glas, the most beautiful thermostat you’ve ever seen

Johnson Controls today opened the doors for consumers to buy Glas, the company's answer to Nest and Ecobee, the Honeywell Lyric, and basically every other company that thought it would turn that simple round dial on the wall on its ear.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
lyd no spill
Emerging Tech

Lyd is a battery-powered, ‘no-spill’ bottle that is activated by your lips

Lyd is a battery-powered bottle that’s something like a sippy cup for adults. Its no-spill solution is a specialized lid that uses an algorithm to detect when your lips are on the bottle.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best outdoor security cameras 71dg55ts9el
Smart Home

Ward off porch pirates with these best outdoor security cameras

Worried about porch pirates stealing your packages, or intruders entering your home? Always be in the know about who or what is on your property by installing one of these outdoor security cameras.
Posted By Gia Liu
ooma butterfleye butterfly
Product Review

“World’s Smartest Camera” is let down by not-so-smart omissions

Ooma Butterfleye’s high quality, auto-adaptive imaging, wire-free operation and free cloud storage delights, but there are some flaws to be aware of, including a lack of proper night vision.
Posted By Terry Walsh
cortana alexa integration meet
Smart Home

Cortana and Alexa can now call each other as new relationship begins

Microsoft and Amazon announced a public preview of Cortana and Alexa integration. U.S. customers can now open Cortana with Alexa and vice versa. Basic functions such as calendars and shopping lists are available with the preview.
Posted By Bruce Brown
philips hue white and color ambience starter kit prd
Product Review

Philips Hue’s Color Ambience makes smart home lighting simple and stylish

It’s not the cheapest smart lighting available, but for those seeking style and sophistication, it’s certainly the best.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Smart Home

The Glas thermostat is now available and works with Cortana, Alexa, and Google

Microsoft just debuted its very own smart thermostat (the first that it's created), and of course, it can be controlled via voice with Microsoft's virtual assistant Cortana. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

How to set up your Lenovo Smart Display

Here's how to set up your Lenovo Smart Display, including what information you need to provide to the Home app and how to choose the right Google Assistant settings for your new smart screen.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma