When most companies debut a product, it’s usually something they intend to manufacture and sell. That doesn’t seem to be the case with smart home product and solutions provider Control4, which debuted an artfully designed, exquisitely outfitted tiny smart home this month during Design Construction Week. Rather, it appears that Control4’s tiny home is meant to serve as an inspirational prototype for architects, builders, and designers to discover just how much efficiency and technology can be packed into a tiny home.

As people continue to seek out information regarding to smart home amenities like smart lighting, voice control, and intelligent appliances, Control4 is using its prototype as a showcase or some kind of flagship model to introduce interactive, design-forward technology to the professionals that are destined to lead the way, from interior decorators to the most innovative architects who are exploring the possibilities of this sub-sector of the housing market.

And boy, is it one hell of a toy. Nevermind the lofted bedroom, compact kitchen, and divided living space, all of which are both beautiful and functional thanks to construction and design by Sprout Tiny Homes. It’s the massive amounts of technology Control4 has shoehorned into this box that makes it look like Darth Vader’s bathroom compared to the more traditional tiny home designs on the market that appeal more to those looking to get off the grid.

Control4’s tiny home is built for complete control, but it’s also geared toward Wi-Fi-enabled devices, intelligent ambiance, and digital entertainment. Inside and out, there are dozens of entertainment and control devices for guests to interact with using custom-engraved wall keypads, handheld remotes, touchscreens, mobile devices, or voice control. Add to these features smart lighting and shading, multi-room audio with Triad’s rich and powerful speakers, Control4’s Intercom Anywhere, video distribution, temperature control, and security, this tiny domicile is brimming with digital possibilities.

The single-phrase voice commands that Control4 demonstrated and cited are kind of interesting, largely because the strings of commands the company has merged are really intuitive in practice. An “away” button push or command closes the shades, shuts off the interior lights, lower the thermostat, and turn on exterior lights. “Outdoor” brings the entertainment system to the home’s patio for entertaining and ambient music that extends from the inside out. If the doorbell rings, the control system fires up a live video and audio feed from Intercom Anywhere will pop up on the touchscreen or the television if it’s on.

So far, it looks like Control4 has simply built an example for others to build onto and to showcase its own smart home solutions but if any enterprising companies or entrepreneurs decide to partner with the company to bring it to market, we’ll let you know.

