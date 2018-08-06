CoolingStyle air conditioner promises to keep you cool outdoors and indoors

Share

Summer is a great time to kick back, hang out in the sun, and get some much needed rest and relaxation. But extreme summer heat can put a damper on the season. Who wants to spend time outside when they’re sweating profusely and constantly swatting bugs away? When it’s too hot to spend a long time outdoors, the best you can hope for is a breeze to cool you down. CoolingStyle aims to change that with its new portable air conditioner that’s designed specifically for outdoor use.

According to CoolingStyle, this 5.6-kg, 1700-BTU air conditioner can be brought along to camping trips, beach vacations, and backyard barbecues to cool things down when the summer heat becomes too much to bear. Using micro rotary compression refrigeration technology, the company aimed to pack a lot of cooling power into a compact size. Users can adjust among three different cooling settings, depending on how hot it is outside. The air conditioner can run for five hours before it needs a battery charge — and simply recharge the battery for another five hours of cooling. CoolingStyle also added a LED light to make the unit more visible during nighttime use.

The built-in silent electronic mosquito repellent will work to keep mosquitoes and other insects at bay using ultrasonic technology, so you don’t get bitten alive during your outdoor vacation. There’s also an emergency SOS signal that could come in handy if you find yourself in an emergency.

While designed to accommodate outdoor use, the unit can also be used indoors and claims to cool down a 55-square-foot room in just a few minutes. Plug it into an electric outlet for continuous cooling in your bedroom, living room, or office. The air conditioner also comes with a battery bank, so you can plug in your mobile devices via USB in case they need a charge.

This product is available for pre-order on Kickstarter. If you pledge more than $329, you’ll be one of the first to try out the device. You’ll save $160 off the retail price of $489.

Disclaimer: While many Kickstarter campaigns are highly successful, some do not follow through, and we cannot guarantee delivery or quality of any Kickstarter products.