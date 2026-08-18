Cosori Iconic review: The best-looking air fryer your countertop deserves

Cosori Iconic MSRP $249.00 Score Details “The Iconic cooks as well as anything in its class, but it's the only air fryer I'd actually want sitting out on the counter.” Pros Gorgeous stainless steel build

Genuinely useful app

5-year warranty Cons You can get the same cooking for far less

No dedicated preheat mode

Stainless steel shows every fingerprint

Instant insight: The best-looking air fryer money can buy

Air fryers earned a permanent spot on the kitchen counter years ago, but they aren’t the most aesthetic appliances. The category is dominated by bulky plastic boxes that cook well but look like office equipment. The 6.5-quart Cosori Iconic sets itself apart, wrapped in polished and brushed stainless steel.

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At $249, the Iconic is the most expensive air fryer Cosori makes, and the company isn’t hiding what you’re paying for. Under the stainless shell, this is largely the same machine as Cosori’s own TurboBlaze, which sells for around $120 less. It features the same basket, same 5-speed DC motor, and same six cooking modes. What the Iconic adds is the premium body, a PFAS-free ceramic nonstick basket, a tempered glass control panel, Wi-Fi features, and a best-in-class 5-year warranty.

So the question with the Iconic was never whether it can cook. It can, and quite well. The question is whether the improved aesthetics are worth it. After a month with it, I think the answer is yes for a specific kind of buyer. The Iconic cooks as well as anything in its class, but it’s the only air fryer I’d actually want sitting out on the counter.

Cosori Iconic specs

Capacity 6.5 quarts (serves 3 to 5 people) Basket 9.5 x 9.5 inches, 4.75 inches deep (3.5 inches with crisper plate installed) Price (MSRP) $249 Dimensions 14.8 x 11.8 x 11.6 inches (with handle) Weight 14.1 pounds Power 1,725W Temperature range 90 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit Cooking modes Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Proof, Reheat Motor 5-speed DC motor (roughly 700 to 3,600 RPM) Materials 304 stainless steel basket, 430 stainless steel exterior, tempered glass panel Nonstick coating PFAS-free ceramic (basket and crisper plate are dishwasher safe) Smart features Wi-Fi, VeSync app, voice control Warranty 5-year limited on the main unit (1 year on the basket and crisper plate)

Cosori Iconic design: The headline feature

Quick take: A stainless steel showpiece in a category full of plastic boxes

Cosori says the Iconic’s visible surfaces are 96 percent metal, and it shows. The base is a square with rounded edges, the upper body curves in polished stainless, and the vertical faces use a brushed finish that cuts down on reflections. Despite all that steel, the body stays cool to the touch during cooking, with the real heat confined to the rear exhaust vent and the top surface near the heating element. The handle is plastic for exactly that reason, and it stays cool too.

The air fryer features a tempered glass control panel with touch controls that illuminate when you use them. Beyond time and temperature, the display shows the current cooking mode and a live fan speed readout, a nerdy little touch I appreciate on a machine whose flexibility comes from that variable fan. There’s also a dedicated Shake button that lights up and buzzes mid-cook when your food needs a toss, and if you’ve wandered off, the app can also ping your phone.

The basket is a traditional drawer design with a removable crisper plate that sits on silicone feet about an inch off the floor, letting hot air circulate underneath your food instead of just blasting the top. Both pieces carry the PFAS-free ceramic coating, and both are dishwasher safe. Why coat the basket at all instead of leaving it bare metal? Because food sticks to uncoated steel, every air fryer needs some kind of release layer, and ceramic is how Cosori gets one without PFAS. The shape matters too. At roughly 9.5 inches square, the basket is wide and shallow, which means more of the single-layer space that air frying depends on.

Two practical notes. The Iconic needs a 14.8 by 11.8 inch patch of counter plus 5 inches of clearance on all sides while cooking, so it isn’t a machine for a shallow counter under low cabinets. The stainless steel picks up fingerprints easily, though a good wipe-down takes care of them.

Cosori Iconic cooking performance: Fast, crispy, and unusually versatile

Quick take: Cooks quickly and evenly, with a wide temperature range.

The Iconic’s 5-speed DC motor is the star of the show. Most air fryers only differentiate on time and temperature. A variable-speed DC motor changes the third variable, airflow. At the top end it spins the fan to roughly 3,600 RPM for aggressive air frying, and at the bottom it idles around 700 RPM, which is what makes the Dehydrate and Proof modes possible. Cosori ties each cooking mode to a fixed fan speed rather than letting you pick. Air Fry and Roast get the full blast, Bake runs gentler, and Proof barely moves air at all. Combined with a temperature range from 90 to 450 degrees, this is one of the most versatile single-basket air fryers on the market.

A month in, my favorite thing to make in the Iconic has been pork tenderloin, which picks up beautiful color all over. The biggest hit with family and visitors, by far, has been crispy roasted red potatoes. The wide floor holds a full family meal in a single layer.

There are some honest caveats worth considering. The Iconic has no preheat function, so getting it hot first means a brief empty run, though frozen foods don’t need that step anyway. Once hot, it cooks fast, and sometimes faster than its own guidance. Breaded frozen foods like mozzarella sticks often need a couple of extra minutes beyond the app’s suggested times, while fresh proteins like burgers and steak can finish well ahead of schedule, so check meat early.

Noise is a non-issue. Third-party measurements put Air Fry mode around 60 to 65 decibels, average for the category, and the gentler modes run even quieter.

Cosori Iconic app and smart features: Smarter than it needed to be

Quick take: The VeSync app is actually worth using, which I can’t say for most kitchen apps

Kitchen appliance apps are usually nothing to write home about, but VeSync is an exception. The cooking chart is extensive and organized by actual foods, with time and temperature suggestions you can send straight to the machine, and Chef Mode goes further. Tell it what you’re cooking and how much it weighs, and it picks the settings for you. There’s also a scan-to-cook barcode scanner for packaged foods that pulls up nutrition facts and sends over the right settings.

The app keeps a history of what you’ve cooked, and supports voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s important to note, however, that while the app queues up your time and temperature, remote start is not supported. So you’ll need to use the control panel to start your cook.

Cosori Iconic cleaning: The ceramic coating earns its keep

Quick take: Easy cleanup inside, the occasional wipe-down outside

The ceramic coating wipes clean with very little scrubbing, and both the basket and crisper plate can go in the dishwasher for an easier deep clean. The interior of the cooking chamber is polished steel apart from the coated heating element, so a paper towel can handle most residue in there. In my experience, it’s better to wash the basket after each cook. However, letting grease bake on through repeated cooks will lead to more required scrubbing when cleaning.

Should you buy the Cosori Iconic?

If you care what your kitchen looks like, want a nonstick surface without PFAS, and would use it frequently, then yes. The Iconic is the rare kitchen gadget where the premium version is genuinely a nice addition to your kitchen counter, while also performing at the top of its class.

If you just want crispy food for as little money as possible, you could buy a TurboBlaze, or any competent air fryer selling around $100. The Iconic doesn’t cook any better than its most competent plastic sibling. You’re paying for the stainless steel, the ceramic coating, the glass panel, and the longer warranty.

How we tested

The Cosori Iconic has spent the past month in my kitchen as our daily air fryer. In that time, I cooked pork tenderloin, crispy roasted red potatoes, and the everyday rotation of frozen foods and reheats, using both the onboard controls and the VeSync app for time and temperature guidance.

I evaluated cooking evenness across repeated batches, preheat behavior, cleanup, and how the stainless body held up to daily kitchen life.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is the Cosori Iconic really nonstick without PFAS?

Yes. The basket and crisper plate use a ceramic-based nonstick coating rather than a traditional PTFE coating, so there are no PFAS chemicals in the cooking surfaces. The structure around them is 304 and 430 stainless steel.

What’s the difference between the Cosori Iconic and the TurboBlaze?

Mostly the body and the extras. Both share a 6.5-quart basket, a 5-speed DC motor, and near-identical cooking performance. The Iconic adds the stainless steel shell, a tempered glass control panel, the PFAS-free ceramic basket, Wi-Fi app control, and a 5-year warranty on the main unit, for about $120 to $150 more depending on sales.

Can the Cosori Iconic dehydrate food?

Yes, the Dehydrate mode runs as low as 90 degrees with a slow fan speed, which works for jerky, dried fruit, and herbs. The Proof mode does the same trick for dough.