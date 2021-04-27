Better air quality benefits everyone, but not everyone has the space to install a large air purifier in their home. It’s particularly difficult for people who live in smaller studio apartments where floor space is at a premium. The Coway Airmega 250 is the solution — a miniature air purifier that works in spaces up to 930 square feet without requiring a lot of extra room.

The Coway Airmega 250 features multistage filtration that uses a prefilter, a carbon activated filter, and a certified Green True HEPA filter that removes up to 99.999 percent of harmful airborne particles like dust, pollen, and other allergens. It also removes particles as small as 0.01 microns in size — smaller than bacteria and many viruses.

The prefilter is designed to catch larger particles in the air like hair and fur, but this filter can easily be detached and cleaned to extend the life of the other filters. Just slide the filter out, clean it, and hang it up until totally dry. When it is time to replace the other filters, an indicator light on top of the Airmega 250 will let you know — so there’s no guesswork required.

The Coway Airmega 250 is packed with other benefits that make it beneficial for small spaces. At just 19.7 by 18.5 by 8.3 inches, it can fit most anywhere in the home. Just make sure the air intake isn’t blocked and you’re good to go.

Air quality indicators display the current status of your indoor air in real time in LED colors, while the Smart Modes will automatically adjust the air purifier to help keep your air quality at the level it should be. There’s even a Rapid Mode that activates and runs for a short time when your air quality is at dangerous levels to clear the air faster. It automatically shuts off when the air quality has returned to acceptable levels.

The Coway Airmega 250 stands out because of the amount of space it can cover despite its small size, which helps it compete with much larger models. It provides almost industrial levels of clean at a consumer price point. It is available for $400 from Coway’s website.

